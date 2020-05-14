Connect with us

50 deaths, 808 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida Thursday

Now 1,948 people have died and 43,210 have tested positive.

on

State health officials confirmed 50 deaths, including two non-Floridians, in the last 24 hours, raising the state’s death toll to 1,948 Thursday.

The report also shows 808 newly-confirmed cases since Wednesday’s report, raising the state’s caseload to 43,210. Those new cases include six non-residents, of whom now 1,172 have been diagnosed in the state.

The Department of Health (DOH) only includes Floridians in its death toll, which it shows as 1,875, and hospitalizations count. The report includes 154 new resident hospitalizations and four non-resident hospitalizations. In total, 7,993 people, including 7,835 residents, have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

In nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, the state now shows 814 deaths, an increase from 776 the day before. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made protecting nursing homes a focus of the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Thursday, he cleared Miami-Dade and Broward counties to join the rest of the state in Phase One, as he did with Palm Beach County last week. South Florida has been the state’s COVID-19 hot spot throughout the pandemic.

The state received a record 23,904 COVID-19 diagnostic tests Monday. On Wednesday, the state received 17,798 results, raising the total number of tested individuals to 609,574.

Another 1,228 people await results from DOH-coordinated labs. But thousands more samples unknown to the department are likely pending results in private labs.

The percent positive results among people who had never before tested positive had dropped to 1.83% last week, down from 10% when DOH first reported the metric. But on Tuesday and Wednesday, that percentage was back up to 5.24% and 4.77% respectively. Tuesday’s percentage was the highest reported this month.

