Connect with us

Headlines Jax

'They didn't lobby me': JEA sale scheme darkens Lenny Curry's doorstep

Federal Headlines

Republican lawmakers blast Army Corps for potential EAA Reservoir construction delay

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida National Guard maintains 2,188 troops during 'Full Phase One' reopen

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida Chamber predicting a swift economic recovery after Q2

Corona Economics Headlines

Donald Trump hears restaurant owners’ worries, sees good days ahead

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 5.18.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry speaks, with former administrator Sam Mousa looking on.

Headlines

‘They didn’t lobby me’: JEA sale scheme darkens Lenny Curry’s doorstep

Mayor says his hands are clean.

on

Though advocacy for selling JEA wavered at times from Jacksonville’s Mayor before he let the dream die, allies of his were close to the effort.

But the Mayor said Monday neither they nor anyone else lobbied him on the sale of the utility.

The Florida Times-Union was first to report documentation of a connection between one prominent bidder and two members of Lenny Curry‘s inner circle.

NextEra, the parent of Florida Power & Light, reported on a subpoena that it had employed former Curry administrator Sam Mousa and Curry campaign consultant Tim Baker.

(Baker had also offered counsel to JEA, the T-U reported. However, Baker noted that he did not work on the sales process or the strategic future of JEA or any issue for FPL, and that he terminated his deal with FPL “more than a month” before the formal invitation to negotiate.)

On Monday, Curry addressed the news, saying “the important thing” is that neither Mousa nor Baker nor anyone else lobbied him or his administration.

“Consultants were representing some of the bidders,” Curry said, including “consultants that maybe worked on my campaign, other people’s campaigns.”

“None of these people lobbied me,” Curry added, saying “they were engaged by private companies.”

Curry alluded, twice, to two consultants involved in the sale push who were outside of his sphere: former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney, of Rogers Towers; and Chris Hand, former chief of staff for one-term Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown.

FPL was perceived by many as a natural front-runner in the process, and had it gone forward, Baker and Mousa would have been useful advocates.

While many prominent lobbyists and former politicos were involved in sale proceedings one way or another, Mousa and Baker are notable because they comprise part of Curry’s innermost political circle.

The Mayor, who had called a Monday evening press conference to address the latest stage in Jacksonville’s seemingly-perpetual reopening, was charged with addressing this JEA mess, likewise seemingly-perpetual since key backer Tom Petway suggested privatization nearly three years ago.

Curry had once argued that selling the utility could make the city debt-free throughout the so-called “invitation to negotiate” process.

However, a performance unit plan that would have enriched the C-Suite at public expense showed that the only parties guaranteed to be debt-free made over six figures per year.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    May 18, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Looting Lenny lies!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out