New FAU drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will accept asymptomatic patients

A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to launch Friday at Florida Atlantic University. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients will be able to request a test.

Tests will still be available via appointment only. An appointment can be set up for any individual age 12 and older by calling 1-800-209-7919 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The site will be located at the FAU Tech Runway, 901 NW 35 Street, Boca Raton, 33431. Individuals will be required to show ID with the patient’s name, date of birth and photo. Individuals are also being asked to wear a face covering.

“The phased plan to reopen puts testing front and center as Palm Beach County’s best defense against waves of COVID-19 outbreaks,” said Rep. Emily Slosberg, whose House District 91 covers a portion of Palm Beach County.

“As we move into the next phase of response, more testing sites will mean that we will be better able to understand where this virus is, who has it, and to make sure we isolate cases.”

The site will be open thanks to a collaboration of American Medical Response, Florida Atlantic University, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Palm Beach County government.

Florida moved to Phase One of its reopening plan earlier this month and full phase one this week.

Palm Beach County eventually lifted restrictions, along with Broward and Miami-Dade counties even as South Florida continues to serve as the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed Palm Beach County to join Phase One of the state’s plan on May 11. This past Monday, May 18, the county also began opening up its beaches. Social distancing and safety restrictions do remain in effect.