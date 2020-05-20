Connect with us

South Florida

New FAU drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will accept asymptomatic patients

Headlines South Florida

Gregory Tony failed to disclose past LSD use on Coral Springs Police application

Headlines South Florida

Fire crews gain ground against Collier County wildfire

South Florida

South Florida mayors talk Phase One reopening: 'We're hopeful that people are responsible'

South Florida

Miami-Dade School Board Member Susie Castillo endorses Mara Zapata in District 5 race

Headlines South Florida

12 homes lost, 33 damaged in Collier County wildfire
Jacksonville is expanding its testing program into low-income neighborhoods. Image via AP.

South Florida

New FAU drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will accept asymptomatic patients

Appointments are required, but anyone over the age of 12 can request a test.

on

A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to launch Friday at Florida Atlantic University. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients will be able to request a test.

Tests will still be available via appointment only. An appointment can be set up for any individual age 12 and older by calling 1-800-209-7919 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The site will be located at the FAU Tech Runway, 901 NW 35 Street, Boca Raton, 33431. Individuals will be required to show ID with the patient’s name, date of birth and photo. Individuals are also being asked to wear a face covering.

“The phased plan to reopen puts testing front and center as Palm Beach County’s best defense against waves of COVID-19 outbreaks,” said Rep. Emily Slosberg, whose House District 91 covers a portion of Palm Beach County.

“As we move into the next phase of response, more testing sites will mean that we will be better able to understand where this virus is, who has it, and to make sure we isolate cases.”

The site will be open thanks to a collaboration of American Medical Response, Florida Atlantic University, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Palm Beach County government.

Florida moved to Phase One of its reopening plan earlier this month and full phase one this week.

Palm Beach County eventually lifted restrictions, along with Broward and Miami-Dade counties even as South Florida continues to serve as the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed Palm Beach County to join Phase One of the state’s plan on May 11. This past Monday, May 18, the county also began opening up its beaches. Social distancing and safety restrictions do remain in effect.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals