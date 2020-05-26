Personnel note: Christopher Richmond named executive director of Miami-Dade Democratic Party

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party selected Christopher Richmond to serve as its new executive director, the organization announced Tuesday.

Richmond is a veteran of the South Florida political scene. He’s worked as a field organizer and canvasser for multiple presidential campaigns. Richmond also has experience as the communications chair for the Miami Beach Democratic Club. In January, he joined the Miami-Dade Democratic Party as its digital and development director.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role with the Miami-Dade Democratic Party,” Richmond said in a Tuesday statement.

“My focus will remain the same: to organize voters in the most populous county in the most important swing state in the country to turn out and vote for Democrats at the municipal, county, state and federal level. If we stay focused, if we get off the sidelines and work to make sure everybody feels empowered to make change in their communities, their state and their country, there’s nothing we can’t do.”

As part of his previous work for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, Richmond oversaw new field director and field organizer hires. Richmond also navigated an effort to encourage Democrats to sign up for vote-by-mail.

“This is make or break time for our country. The next six months will be the most crucial in living memory,” Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis added.

“Our country needs people to rise to the level of the moment, and Christopher has done just that. Digital organizing has never been so critical and he has the drive and skillset to execute our mission of electing a Democratic county mayor and delivering Miami-Dade to [Joe] Biden by a 2-1 margin.”

That Miami-Dade mayoral contest is one of the highest-profile local contests in the state this year. Millions have already been poured into the contest to replace term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez.