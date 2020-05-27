Florida AFL-CIO endorses José Javier Rodríguez in SD 37

Connect with us

José Javier Rodríguez is leading the Democratic debate on climate change.

The Florida chapter of the AFL-CIO represents more than 500 local labor unions.

The Florida chapter of the AFL-CIO is backing Sen. José Javier Rodríguez as he seeks a second term representing Senate District 37.

“When it comes to having the backs of Florida workers, there is no one we can count on more than Sen. José Javier Rodríguez,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, president of the South Florida AFL-CIO.

“The Florida AFL-CIO is greatly appreciative of Sen. Rodríguez’ steadfast advocacy for workers in our state and we look forward to doing all we can to ensure his reelection to District 37.”

The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the country. The Florida chapter represents more than 500 local labor unions and more than one million union members, retirees and their families.

Rodríguez has been active in responding to the COVID-19 crisis in South Florida.

Earlier this month, Rodríguez joined Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes for a food distribution event in Miami. Rodríguez has also been critical of the state’s response, particularly with regard to persistent problems with the state’s unemployment compensation program.

“During this pandemic, the value of our frontline and essential workers has been front and center in delivering valuable services to millions of Floridians,” Rodríguez said.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of the Florida AFL-CIO because they are an invaluable partner in our fight to provide fair wages, safe workplaces, and protections from unfair labor practices throughout the state. As we navigate this crisis, I will continue to stand with the Florida AFL-CIO and their members as we seek to build a more equitable economic future for all of our state’s workers.”

Rodríguez is currently running unopposed in SD 37. That district covers parts of southeastern Miami-Dade County including Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and Cutler Bay.

It’s unclear whether the incumbent will court any challengers. Qualifying week for state House races begins June 8.

Written By

Ryan Nicol

