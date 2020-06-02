Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus testing sites closed for National Guard protest response reopening Tuesday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 arrival slashes tourism numbers

Coronavirus in Florida

FPL adds COVID-19 precautions to hurricane preparation plans

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Three months since first COVID-19 cases, officials report nearly 57K total

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Half of COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Quarantine cuts number of Florida traffic crashes in half

Coronavirus in Florida

Coronavirus testing sites closed for National Guard protest response reopening Tuesday

Fives sites were closed because guardsmen repositioned and five others were closed for safety.

on

Ten COVID-19 testing sites statewide were temporarily closed Monday due to protests over the death of George Floyd, but at least five will reopen Tuesday.

The five confirmed to reopen were closed because members of the Florida National Guard were reassigned to help maintain the peace in Tampa and elsewhere as some peaceful protests turned violent with looting and fires. Five others were closed at the request of local government officials for safety concerns.

Drive-thru testing sites in Brevard, Escambia, Lee, Sarasota and Volusia counties will reopen Tuesday after guardsmen were diverted over the weekend. Drive-thru sites in Duval and Miami-Dade counties and three walk-up sites, two in Broward County and one in Duval County, will reopen at the discretion of the local governments.

After DeSantis activated the National Guard Saturday, 100 guardsmen arrived in Tampa Sunday afternoon at the request of Mayor Jane Castor. The Governor also activated 350 guardsmen in the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center near Starke and 140 in Miramar to respond across the state if necessary.

Protests, some turning into riots, have broken out across the country in outcry over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

Castor made the request to support critical infrastructure protection and local law enforcement. On Sunday, she called for a 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in response to Saturday night protests that turned violent.

On Friday, the officer who held his knee to Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — but that appeared to provide little balm. Many protesters are demanding the arrests of the three other officers involved.

As of Monday, more than 1 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida and 56,830 have tested positive. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz say the demand for tests falls short of the state’s expanding testing apparatus.

The National Guard support state-run testing sites in conjunction with the Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.