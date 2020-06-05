Connect with us

Headlines Influence

'I am a Blue Dog Democrat': Kim Daniels makes her reelection case

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment rate falls to 13.3%, U.S. adds 2.5 million jobs

Headlines Influence

Florida Chamber maps reveal childhood poverty rates across the state

Headlines Presidential

Twitter blocks Donald Trump campaign video on George Floyd

Headlines Presidential

Priorities USA unleashing new ads attacking Donald Trump on COVID-19 response

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sins of the brother: Protesters target St. Pete business owned by Anthony Sabatini's brother
Rep. Kim Daniels is ready for the primary ahead.

Headlines

‘I am a Blue Dog Democrat’: Kim Daniels makes her reelection case

HD 14 Democratic primary heats up.

on

State Rep. Kim Daniels, facing a spirited primary challenge again in 2020, sounded less than worried on a Zoom call Thursday.

The Jacksonville Democrat saw primary opponent Angie Nixon endorsed by some candidates for office in other parts of the state. She seemed to suggest during the “When Women Pray” call that the endorsements for Nixon from Bob Lynch and Adam Christensen, two Democrats running for office in other parts of the state, didn’t matter.

Lynch, a candidate in House District 116 challenging Republican Rep. Daniel Perez, called Daniels an “anti-Semitic complete lunatic.”

Christensen, running in the 3rd Congressional District to replace outgoing Republican Congressman Ted Yoho, said she was bankrolled by Republicans.

Daniels, denoting that she is a “Blue Dog Democrat,” suggested that outside endorsements such as these (and others likely to come) don’t matter in a call where she expressed sympathy and support for those protesting police violence around the country.

“God didn’t save me to serve a party,” the incumbent said. “I am a Blue Dog Democrat. I don’t need people who don’t look like me, that don’t understand my community defining how I should respond to a situation like this.”

“I can’t get my job done just with black people,” Daniels added. “I work with white people. I work with Republicans.”

“I’m not going to call white people crackers behind their back,” she added. “How can I walk in power if I am a hypocrite behind the scenes?”

“Those that are complaining and getting nothing done,” she added, “are nothing but a distraction.”

Daniels held forth against “bad actors” in law enforcement, as part of a meditation on how the death of George Floyd hit home.

“You can’t tell me nothing because I have a black child,” Daniels said, holding forth against police brutality against one of her sons, Elijah, last October.

“They maced him and attacked him. Put him in the car. The police report said they maced my son because he was athletically built. Six feet, 200 pounds. He had the nerve to write that in the police report.”

“That man when he said he can’t breathe, when he was calling his mama,” Daniels said. “I thought he was talking to me.”

Daniels is backed by key Republicans, including future House Speaker Paul Renner and outgoing Appropriations Chair Travis Cummings.

Democrats who want a more doctrinaire person in the seat will make hay of that. Will voters care though?

Daniels forecast a primary challenge months back.

“There is no fair place for a person of faith in the Democratic Party,” Daniels said, saying that her critics. “they need to ask why they are losing. Why they can’t raise money.”

While it remains to be seen if anti-Daniels Democrats can match the soft money from Republicans, it appears they are sick of losing and will drive a competitive campaign on the August ballot.

With no Republican running, the closed Democratic primary will likely be decisive, even as a write-in candidate is currently file.

In 2018, Daniels defeated former Duval County School Board chair Paula Wright in an open primary. Establishment Democrats hope the draw is better for them this time.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday