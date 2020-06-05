‘I am a Blue Dog Democrat’: Kim Daniels makes her reelection case

State Rep. Kim Daniels, facing a spirited primary challenge again in 2020, sounded less than worried on a Zoom call Thursday.

The Jacksonville Democrat saw primary opponent Angie Nixon endorsed by some candidates for office in other parts of the state. She seemed to suggest during the “When Women Pray” call that the endorsements for Nixon from Bob Lynch and Adam Christensen, two Democrats running for office in other parts of the state, didn’t matter.

Lynch, a candidate in House District 116 challenging Republican Rep. Daniel Perez, called Daniels an “anti-Semitic complete lunatic.”

Christensen, running in the 3rd Congressional District to replace outgoing Republican Congressman Ted Yoho, said she was bankrolled by Republicans.

Daniels, denoting that she is a “Blue Dog Democrat,” suggested that outside endorsements such as these (and others likely to come) don’t matter in a call where she expressed sympathy and support for those protesting police violence around the country.

“God didn’t save me to serve a party,” the incumbent said. “I am a Blue Dog Democrat. I don’t need people who don’t look like me, that don’t understand my community defining how I should respond to a situation like this.”

“I can’t get my job done just with black people,” Daniels added. “I work with white people. I work with Republicans.”

“I’m not going to call white people crackers behind their back,” she added. “How can I walk in power if I am a hypocrite behind the scenes?”

“Those that are complaining and getting nothing done,” she added, “are nothing but a distraction.”

Daniels held forth against “bad actors” in law enforcement, as part of a meditation on how the death of George Floyd hit home.

“You can’t tell me nothing because I have a black child,” Daniels said, holding forth against police brutality against one of her sons, Elijah, last October.

“They maced him and attacked him. Put him in the car. The police report said they maced my son because he was athletically built. Six feet, 200 pounds. He had the nerve to write that in the police report.”

“That man when he said he can’t breathe, when he was calling his mama,” Daniels said. “I thought he was talking to me.”

Daniels is backed by key Republicans, including future House Speaker Paul Renner and outgoing Appropriations Chair Travis Cummings.

Democrats who want a more doctrinaire person in the seat will make hay of that. Will voters care though?

Daniels forecast a primary challenge months back.

“There is no fair place for a person of faith in the Democratic Party,” Daniels said, saying that her critics. “they need to ask why they are losing. Why they can’t raise money.”

While it remains to be seen if anti-Daniels Democrats can match the soft money from Republicans, it appears they are sick of losing and will drive a competitive campaign on the August ballot.

With no Republican running, the closed Democratic primary will likely be decisive, even as a write-in candidate is currently file.

In 2018, Daniels defeated former Duval County School Board chair Paula Wright in an open primary. Establishment Democrats hope the draw is better for them this time.