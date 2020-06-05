‘High Times’ for booming Florida cannabis space

A big name is coming into Florida’s medical marijuana market.

High Times, the venerable cannabis magazine, has launched a retail arm, and intends to launch businesses in Florida soon, pending regulatory approval.

In California, that came via a deal with Harvest, which has six Florida stores. A press release from High Times was long on verbiage and short on details, and the publicist never responded when asked if that was the plan in this state.

Regardless of how they do it, the market will continue to bud and flower.

Even without High Times the magazine, these are high times indeed for Florida’s vertically-integrated medical marijuana market, a flourishing concern with nearly 350,000 patients, and a lot of options to serve them.

Sales the week ending June 4 were up modestly in both total product moved and flower dispensed.

All told, 115,770,092 MG of THC moved from the state’s 250 dispensaries.

That number is up almost three million from the prior week. As well, 37,058.713 ounces of flower moved, roughly 20 pounds more than the week before.

Dominating overall market share again as of the week leading up to June 4 was Trulieve.

While the 59,430,226 MG dispensed last week was down just a bit, it is good for well over 50% of the market.

Surterra, in second place with 16,195,063 MG moved, was up almost four million milligrams from the week prior.

MUV and Curaleaf ran third and fourth respectively, each just under 10 million MG dispensed and both up from the week before. Liberty Health Sciences is in fifth, back under 6 million MG dispensed even as they expand their retail footprint.

On the smoke side, Trulieve again carries more than half the volume: 20,218.855 ounces dispensed, five times more than second place Surterra, just over 4,000 ounces for the second straight week.

Liberty Health Sciences lost more than a quarter of its flower sales, coming in under 3,000 ounces dispensed, but good for third place. MUV and Curaleaf round out the top five.