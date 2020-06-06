Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Double protests flood streets outside Jacksonville courthouse

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Cristobal to make landfall late Saturday, early Sunday

America in Crisis Headlines

'You will be murdered': Hillsborough GOP chair under fire for George Floyd protester claims

America in Crisis Headlines

Minneapolis cop charged in George Floyd's death voted in Orange County

Headlines Re-Open Florida

54 counties' vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Reopening has begun. Which Florida communities still have lockdown orders in place?
An estimated 8,000 people jammed during protests Saturday outside the Duval County Courthouse on Adams Street in Jacksonville. Photo via Drew Dixon

Headlines

Double protests flood streets outside Jacksonville courthouse

Two Jacksonville protests against police brutality drew about 8,000 people.

on

Back-to-back protests in Jacksonville drew nearly 8,000 people to the Duval County Courthouse Saturday as demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown voicing outrage over police brutality.

It was one week to the day Jacksonville streets downtown were engulfed in tear gas and smoke as what was a peaceful protest turned violent in clashes with Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies. Many demonstrators were arrested during demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder while being detained by police in Minneapolis May 25.

“This is the largest civil rights march in Jacksonville history,” said organizer Hakeem Balogun, noting Saturday’s crowd was more than double a week ago.

Jacksonville’s May 30 protests were originally organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee. Balogun, said they were determined to leave the latest protest without any physical confrontations with police.

“We didn’t expect to double the attendance from last week,” he said with a smile, noting they wanted to end the protest Saturday before sundown to avoid any conflicts with police and to make way for another demonstration.

There has been some form of protest in Jacksonville every day since the wild scene last weekend that ended in dozens of protester arrests tear gas canisters and flash bang deployments. Some Jacksonville police cars were damaged and one officer was hurt when  his neck was cut with a sharp object.

Additional arrests were made the next day, prompting Mayor Lenny Curry to institute a curfew that night.

Chad Hollett was a keynote speaker during this Saturday’s courthouse protest.  The 26-year-old Hollett was physically restrained and arrested last Sunday. Bystander video shows he was hit in the face by an officer.

Chad Hollett, who still had a black eye after a police encounter, spoke before crowds during protests in downtown Jacksonville Sunday. Photo via Drew Dixon

During the most recent protest, Hollett, who still had a bruised left cheek under his eye, urged the crowd not to give up challenging excessive force by police.

“I was beaten… very unnecessarily,” Hollett said.

He was charged with unlawful assembly and the JSO is investigating the circumstances of his arrest.

The first protest this Saturday ended shortly after 4 p.m. Another Black Lives Matter demonstration picked up in front of the courthouse with about 2,000 people joining as others dispersed.

The Black Lives Matter crowd marched through several blocks of downtown while stopping to rally at the courthouse several times.

Aminah Ali, a Black Lives Matter demonstration organizer, said the double protests added to solidarity.

“The back-to-back protest is all a continuation of what we’re doing,” Ali said. “We’re not going to stop.”

Balogun said the action committee has another demonstration set for Saturday, June 13 at Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville.

Bologun’s claim of the largest civil rights march in Jacksonville history is hard to verify.

There was a march in the early 1990s led by civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson who led thousands of residents of the city’s northwest neighborhoods in a protest against then-Chief of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court, Judge John Santora, who made racially charged comments. The Florida Supreme Court removed Santora in January 1992 as chief of the circuit court but he was allowed to finish his career on the bench after the outcry.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.