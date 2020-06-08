Last Call for 6.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Florida Democrats have been hounding the Governor’s office and Department of Economic Opportunity for the unemployment system’s failure since March.

Now, two high-ranking Democrats in the U.S. Senate are joining the cause.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor’s inspector general Monday requesting an investigation into why the system was slow to get benefits into the hands of jobless Floridians.

“Florida’s performance has proved uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits,” they wrote.

Indeed, federal data released in April showed Florida processed its influx of unemployment applications slower than any other state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis brushed off Schumer and Wyden’s request as political theater and lauded the progress that’s been made on the system.

“We’ve really been able to pick this thing off the mat,” DeSantis said, vowing that “we’re going to do more.”

Much of the blame has fallen on the online application platform, CONNECT. The system was originally designed to handle 1,000 concurrent users, max. The first wave shattered the limit, and the system buckled under the strain.

Server capacity increases and platoons of new call center workers have helped speed up the claims process, though some say they’re still waiting on a check.

As far as the investigation DeSantis ordered at the state level, there’s no time frame for resolution.

“It’s going to take time,” DeSantis said, describing the “procurement process” for the state’s CONNECT website. “This took place over a number of years.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 63,378 FL residents (+962 since Sunday)

— 1,526 Non-FL residents (+4 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 2,189 Travel related

— 29,707 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,099 Both

— 29,383 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 11,008 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,712 in FL

Unemployment Numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 2,353,356

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,168,812

— Claim verification queue: 153,607

— Claims processed: 2,015,205

— Claims paid: 1,248,308 (+34,604 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $4.62 billion (+$219 million since Thursday)

Quote of the Day

“I’ve never heard of partisan politics in Washington D.C. before. Oh, my goodness, can you imagine that?” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s request for a probe into Florida’s unemployment system.

