Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Tom Lee's withdrawal from Hillsborough Clerk's race is the right call

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Kathy Times: Journalist shares how encounters with riots, racism fueled change

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.8.20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of May 31

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Virtual veterans

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 6.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida Democrats have been hounding the Governor’s office and Department of Economic Opportunity for the unemployment system’s failure since March.

Now, two high-ranking Democrats in the U.S. Senate are joining the cause.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor’s inspector general Monday requesting an investigation into why the system was slow to get benefits into the hands of jobless Floridians.

“Florida’s performance has proved uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits,” they wrote.

Indeed, federal data released in April showed Florida processed its influx of unemployment applications slower than any other state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis brushed off Schumer and Wyden’s request as political theater and lauded the progress that’s been made on the system.

“We’ve really been able to pick this thing off the mat,” DeSantis said, vowing that “we’re going to do more.”

Much of the blame has fallen on the online application platform, CONNECT. The system was originally designed to handle 1,000 concurrent users, max. The first wave shattered the limit, and the system buckled under the strain.

Server capacity increases and platoons of new call center workers have helped speed up the claims process, though some say they’re still waiting on a check.

As far as the investigation DeSantis ordered at the state level, there’s no time frame for resolution.

“It’s going to take time,” DeSantis said, describing the “procurement process” for the state’s CONNECT website. “This took place over a number of years.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 63,378 FL residents (+962 since Sunday)

— 1,526 Non-FL residents (+4 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 2,189 Travel related

— 29,707 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,099 Both

— 29,383 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 11,008 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,712 in FL

Unemployment Numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 2,353,356

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,168,812

— Claim verification queue: 153,607

— Claims processed: 2,015,205

— Claims paid: 1,248,308 (+34,604 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $4.62 billion (+$219 million since Thursday)

Evening Reads

Protests spread over police shootings. Police promised reforms. Every year, they still shoot and kill nearly 1,000 people.” via Mark Berman, John Sullivan, Julie Tate and Jennifer Jenkins of The Washington Post

House Democrats seek policing overhaul amid widespread protests” via Kristina Peterson of The Wall Street Journal

What would efforts to defund or disband police departments really mean?” via Dionne Searcey of The New York Times

Muriel Bowser and black women are going after Trump. And they’re winning.” via Petula Dvorak of The Washington Post

“‘Extraordinary times’ shake up Joe Biden VP search” via Natasha Korecki and Marc Caputo of POLITICO

Democrats’ poll finds Florida dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s COVID-19 efforts” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

It’s official: The U.S. recession began in February” via Steve Matthews of Bloomberg

America is giving up on the pandemic” via Alexis C. Madrigal and Robinson Meyer of The Atlantic

‘Dirty Tricks’: Rick Scott, Chinese press squabble over vaccine research” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Our Governor is hiding in the Mansion trying to figure out how to talk to people of color who appear to be upset” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix

Florida Supreme Court conservatives reverse long-standing criminal protections. It’s ‘alarming,’ defense lawyers say” via Monivette Cordeiro of the Orlando Sentinel

I was furloughed in Florida and got too many unemployment payments. Here’s how I sent the money back” via Jessica Menton of USA TODAY

Kathy Times: Journalist shares how encounters with riots, racism fueled change” via Kathy Times for Florida Politics

Are pandemic-related rats taking over Tampa Bay? Well …” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times

GOP donor Hung Mai calls for Hillsborough Republican Party Chair to resign after derogatory Facebook posts” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“I’ve never heard of partisan politics in Washington D.C. before. Oh, my goodness, can you imagine that?” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s request for a probe into Florida’s unemployment system.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.