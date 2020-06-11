Ron Klein, Joe Casello, Matt Willhite back Kelly Skidmore in HD 81

Democratic candidate Kelly Skidmore picked up a new round of endorsements from state and local leaders as she pursues the open seat in House District 81.

Former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein and state Reps. Joe Casello and Matt Willhite are among those endorsing Skidmore.

“The idea of serving your community and running for public office is not one to be taken lightly. However, sometimes good people do it for all the right reasons,” Willhite said in a Thursday statement.

“It is my opinion that Rep. Kelly Skidmore is one of those individuals and I am honored to endorse her and fully support her candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives.”

HD 81 covers parts of Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee including Pahokee and Belle Glade. Both Casello and Willhite represent other portions of the county.

Klein, meanwhile, is Skidmore’s former boss. She worked for him when he was serving in the House.

Several local leaders also announced their support Thursday including Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mary Lou Berger and Palm Beach County School Board Member Karen Brill.

“Kelly Skidmore has the experience needed to help our county recover from the disastrous health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” Gannon said.

“In the State House, I know that she’ll stand up for our shared Democratic values by fighting for women’s rights, protecting our environment, advocating for seniors and improving access to health care.”

Skidmore and attorney Michael Weinstein are competing for the Democratic nomination in HD 81. Silmo Moura, a Boca Raton Republican who works as a real estate agent, is also running.

The race is open now that Rep. Tina Polsky is pursuing a Senate seat. So far, only Skidmore and Moura have qualified. Qualifying week began Monday and ends Friday, June 12 at noon.

Skidmore served in the House from 2006-2010, representing parts of Palm Beach County.