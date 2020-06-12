Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Travaris McCurdy elected in HD 46 after opponents drop

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Danny Burgess for SD 20

APolitical Headlines

Over $722,000 awarded to protect and improve Florida military installations

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Several South Florida incumbents remain unchallenged, earn reelection to House

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

HD 88 challenger Omari Hardy says Al Jacquet should be disqualified due to faulty check

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

6 Democrats to vie for Amy Mercado's HD 48 seat

Headlines

Travaris McCurdy elected in HD 46 after opponents drop

Former aide to Sen. Randolph Bracy will succeed Rep. Bruce Antone

on

Democrat Travaris McCurdy is heading back to the Florida Legislature, only this time it’ll be his name on the office door.

McCurdy, a former aide to Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy and, prior to that, to then-Sen. now Rep. Geraldine Thompson, won election to the Florida House of Representatives when the last of his several potential opponents, Democrat Cynthia Harris, failed to qualify on Friday. Others had withdrawn in recent months.

“It’s over,” McCurdy said with relief.

McCurdy will succeed Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone, who was term limited and is now running for the Orange County School Board.

HD 46 covers southwestern Orlando and parts of western Orange County. The district covers a swath of predominantly Black neighborhoods on Orlando’s west side, from Paramore to Orlo Vista, and from Pine Hills to Tangelo Park. The district falls within the SD 11 area he had served as a Senate legislative aide.

McCurdy surmised that his involvement on behalf of Thompson and Bracy made him trusted in the community, leading other candidates to walk way from challenging him after assessing that.

“It’s a true testament to the work I’ve done in the past,” McCurdy said. “A lot of folks run but they don’t really have receipts. I have receipts, and the people knew it.”

Now, he noted, it’s time to prepare for what could be one of the most difficult and high issue Legislative Sessions in years, as Florida struggles with the financial, social, law enforcement, health care, and employment issues that are ramifications of the twin crises of coronavirus and racial unrest.

On top of all that, he noted, redistricting is coming up for the next Legislature as the U.S. Census completes its new count of Florida residents.

McCurdy said he wants to focus first on fixing the state’s disastrous unemployment compensation system at the Department of Economic Opportunity. He also wants to turn to issues of law enforcement reform, education, and health care.

“There’s a lot to tackle but based on my five years experience in Tallahassee, I’ll be ready on day one,” McCurdy promised. I am enthused about this opportunity.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork