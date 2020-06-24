Last Call for 6.24.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Breaking — Joel Greenberg has resigned as Seminole County Tax Collector, facing federal criminal charges relating to a case where he allegedly harassed a school employee who has been reported in some media to be his reelection challenger. Greenberg’s resignation took effect at 5 p.m.

Questions are still swirling about what Gov. Ron DeSantis will cut from the state’s $93.2 billion spending plan, but one thing is clear: It won’t be teacher pay.

On Wednesday, the Governor signed legislation to boost teacher salaries at the cost of $500 million in state money.

“Although we have not made every decision about the budget, I can report this will be there 100%,” he said. “We’re going to have to make tough choices, but this is important.”

Raising teacher pay was one of DeSantis’ stated priorities heading into the 2020 Legislative Session — he went so far as to call 2020 the “year of the teacher.”

The 2020 Legislative Session saw plenty of back and forth over how raises should be handled. DeSantis’ original plan would have raised starting pay to $47,500. The Legislature’s final product puts $400 million toward raising starting salaries and $100 million for teachers already making more than the set minimum.

The state’s largest teacher union, the Florida Education Association, was vocal and at times critical throughout the policy debate. After weeks of coronavirus-induced limbo, the union celebrated Wednesday’s signing.

“This $500 million investment in Florida’s teachers is especially meaningful given the current circumstances. It speaks to the deep value of public education to our state’s future,” FEA president Fedrick Ingram said.

“We’ve all heard the reports that many issues, including some of the Governor’s priorities, are on the chopping block for vetoes. The decision to leave this investment for Florida’s schools intact is an acknowledgment of the hard work our members do each and every day for Florida’s students.

“We thank Gov. DeSantis for signing this very important bill into law, and we look forward to working with the governor and the Legislature to ensure Florida’s public schools move from the bottom in the nation to the top when it comes to per-student spending,” he concluded.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 101,306 FL residents (+5,437 since Tuesday)

— 2,271 Non-FL residents (+71 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 2,407 Travel related

— 44,098 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,341 Both

— 57,897 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 13,574 in FL

Deaths:

— 3,281 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 2,642,556

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,441,668

— Claim verification queue: 130,243

— Claims processed: 2,311,425

— Claims paid: 1,535,377 (+9,236 since Monday)

Total paid out: $7.29 billion (+$50 million since Monday)

Quote of the Day

“People naturally want to do things. If I was 25, I’d be probably with them. I mean, that’s just realistic. I can sit here and try to act like I wouldn’t, but I remember what it was like then.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on young people gathering despite the surge in coronavirus cases.

