University presidents' reappointments confirmed

University presidents at New College, Florida Polytechnic and Florida Atlantic get the OK.

The state university system’s Board of Governors has confirmed the reappointments of the presidents of Florida Atlantic University, Florida Polytechnic University and New College of Florida.

Trustees at each of the schools recently approved one-year extensions for Florida Atlantic President John Kelly, Florida Polytechnic President Randy Avent and New College President Donal O’Shea. However, reappointments are subject to confirmation by the system’s Board of Governors, which signed off during a meeting Tuesday.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

