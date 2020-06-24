University presidents’ reappointments confirmed

The state university system’s Board of Governors has confirmed the reappointments of the presidents of Florida Atlantic University, Florida Polytechnic University and New College of Florida.

Trustees at each of the schools recently approved one-year extensions for Florida Atlantic President John Kelly, Florida Polytechnic President Randy Avent and New College President Donal O’Shea. However, reappointments are subject to confirmation by the system’s Board of Governors, which signed off during a meeting Tuesday.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.