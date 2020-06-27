Connect with us

LGBTQ+ group helps organize pro-Joe Biden caravans across Florida

9.6K new COVID-19 diagnoses as cases grow again

Which Florida beaches are open? Which are closed?

After COVID-19 case surge, Miami-Dade to close beaches during July 4 weekend

Once again, Congress unable to act during national trauma

Senate Republicans demand Heather Fitzenhagen fire staff, stop 'baseless attacks'

Those caravans will take place in five Florida cities Saturday night.

on

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus is partnering with Joe Biden supporters to organize a series of caravans across Florida Saturday evening to support Biden’s presidential bid.

Those caravans will take place in five locations: Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and Key West. The “Rainbow Joe” caravans will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday night and will officially begin moving at 6:20 p.m.

Saturday’s event comes as Florida is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting state and local officials to begin pulling back on reopening measures.

It’s unclear how many people are scheduled to participate in Saturday’s caravans, but the group’s leaders say they will comply with safety regulations.

“Volunteers and Joe Biden supporters who organized the Caravans, have made everyone’s safety the top priority in the planning process,” reads a release on the event.

“All participants are encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines on social distancing, and will follow all state and local traffic laws.”

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus has 21 chapters throughout Florida.

Saturday night’s Orlando event will begin at the Crossroads of Lake Buena Vista shopping plaza at 12521 FL-535. Tampa’s caravan will lead off from the LGBT nightclub Southern Nights, 1401 E 7 Ave.

The Fort Lauderdale caravan will meet at City Hall on 100 N Andrews Ave. In Miami Beach, Biden supporters will gather at Miami Beach High School, 2231 Prairie Ave. The Key West event will launch from Smathers Beach, 2601 S Roosevelt Blvd.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and is preparing to take on President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.

Recent polling has shown Biden pulling away from Trump in Florida as Trump’s numbers tank nationwide. National Democratic leaders have cautioned against becoming overconfident about a win in November, however.

A Biden victory in Florida would go a long way toward securing his spot in the White House, prompting the push from Biden backers to show support for his campaign.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will join his city’s caravan Saturday evening, while Key West Mayor Teri Johnston is participating in the Keys version as well.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

