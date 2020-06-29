Broward Teachers Union endorses Brian C. Johnson in HD 101

The Broward Teachers Union is endorsing Democratic candidate Brian C. Johnson in the race for House District 101.

“As your State Representative, I won’t stop fighting until all teachers and school personnel across the state are paid like the heroes they are, and are given adequate tools to educate our children,” Johnson said Monday.

“The Broward Teachers Union can be confident that they’ll have an experienced and fearless representative with them in Tallahassee.”

Teachers are getting a pay bump after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation boosting salaries for new and veteran educators.

Johnson also touted his own experience helping turn around Sunland Park Academy in Fort Lauderdale. Just five years ago, that facility was an F-rated school.

Sunland Park Academy then partnered with Community Based Connections, a company Johnson founded that aims to offer support services to youth in need. The school has seen improvement in recent years.

“One of my proudest achievements is the work I have done over the past 10 years to help turn a historically low performing elementary school into what is currently an A- rated school,” Johnson said.

“This work has been centered around listening to teachers to determine how best to educate our children, giving them the resources they need to help students, while paying them a $25 minimum wage so they can focus on education and not whether or not they’ll have enough money in their pockets.”

Johnson also currently serves as the West Park Vice Mayor. He’s competing against Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed and former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator Marie Woodson for the Democratic nomination in HD 101.

Vinny Parlatore is also running as a Republican in the left-leaning district. HD 101 covers portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

Johnson secured a recent spate of endorsements including from U.S. Reps. Alcee Hastings and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis.

Rep. Shevrin Jones, who is barred from seeking reelection in HD 101 due to term limits, also endorsed Johnson.