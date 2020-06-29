Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Broward Teachers Union endorses Brian C. Johnson in HD 101

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Michele Rayner, a Democrat running for House District 70

Legislative Campaigns

Senate Republicans demand Heather Fitzenhagen fire staff, stop 'baseless attacks'

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Heather Fitzenhagen says she'll vote Wilton Simpson, not Gary Farmer, for Senate Pres

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Opponents decry Anthony Sabatini's 'Mask-Nazis' crusade as 'childish,' like 'a baby'

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Senate Republicans put 'Planned Parenthood favorite' Heather Fitzenhagen on blast

Legislative Campaigns

Broward Teachers Union endorses Brian C. Johnson in HD 101

Johnson is competing in the Democratic primary Aug. 18.

on

The Broward Teachers Union is endorsing Democratic candidate Brian C. Johnson in the race for House District 101.

“As your State Representative, I won’t stop fighting until all teachers and school personnel across the state are paid like the heroes they are, and are given adequate tools to educate our children,” Johnson said Monday.

“The Broward Teachers Union can be confident that they’ll have an experienced and fearless representative with them in Tallahassee.”

Teachers are getting a pay bump after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation boosting salaries for new and veteran educators.

Johnson also touted his own experience helping turn around Sunland Park Academy in Fort Lauderdale. Just five years ago, that facility was an F-rated school.

Sunland Park Academy then partnered with Community Based Connections, a company Johnson founded that aims to offer support services to youth in need. The school has seen improvement in recent years.

“One of my proudest achievements is the work I have done over the past 10 years to help turn a historically low performing elementary school into what is currently an A- rated school,” Johnson said.

“This work has been centered around listening to teachers to determine how best to educate our children, giving them the resources they need to help students, while paying them a $25 minimum wage so they can focus on education and not whether or not they’ll have enough money in their pockets.”

Johnson also currently serves as the West Park Vice Mayor. He’s competing against Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed and former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator Marie Woodson for the Democratic nomination in HD 101.

Vinny Parlatore is also running as a Republican in the left-leaning district. HD 101 covers portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

Johnson secured a recent spate of endorsements including from U.S. Reps. Alcee Hastings and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis.

Rep. Shevrin Jones, who is barred from seeking reelection in HD 101 due to term limits, also endorsed Johnson.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike