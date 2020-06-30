Rick Scott skirts specifics on COVID-19, Jacksonville mask mandate

On Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott returned to the Fox Business Network, where he could have opined on the state’s coronavirus response after Jacksonville’s mask order, but instead said little specific to the current situation.

The first-term Republican Senator and former two-term Governor has simultaneously advocated mask wearing and spurned calls for a mandate, and on Varney and Company, he was given a chance to directly address mask orders in places like Jacksonville, the host city for part of the Republican National Convention.

However, even after a four minute segment in which meaty topics like Jacksonville’s action and the RNC were broached, the Senator’s position on the local mask ban, how it would affect the RNC, or even how Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the crisis remained shrouded in generalities.

“Every level of government ought to give us more information,” Scott said, in what passed as an apparent response to questions about controlling the spread of coronavirus among the young.

Scott had other advice, suggesting the mask mandate was a bridge too far, punctuated with red meat generalities somewhat more libertarian than the Senator’s time in office in Washington or Tallahassee.

“Why don’t they just tell us ‘this business, they have employees or customers with coronavirus’? Guess what? We wouldn’t go there,” Scott said, adding that people would “avoid the bad places.”

“Quit telling us what to do with our lives,” Scott said. “Let us make our own decisions.”

“Why do we have to have all these rules, all these laws,” Scott complained later in the segment.

“They can’t mandate everything,” Scott said. “We’re telling our law enforcement to do things they can’t enforce.”

The Senator then found a way to blame the media for politicians imposing restrictions.

“All they want to do is treat everyone the same … they’re all worried about the press saying they’re not doing the good job,” Scott said.

Who “they” are specifically remains unknown.

He added that people going to bars are “selfish” and “wrong,” but did not address the DBPR action to close them in the state.

Florida continues to see a surge in documented cases of COVID-19, with 6,000 new positive tests driving the total diagnoses over the course of the epidemic past 152,000.