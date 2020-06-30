Gov. Ron DeSantis says comparisons of Florida to New York are ‘apples and oranges’

Gov. Ron DeSantis shrugged off any parallels between Florida’s rise in cases and the COVID-19 situation in New York on Tuesday while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Juno Beach.

DeSantis acknowledged the recent rise of COVID-19 cases but countered that the state is testing at a higher volume and prepared to address more vulnerable areas such as long-term care facilities.

“We’re very well positioned to be able to handle what comes down the pipe,” DeSantis said. “But to compare us and what we’re doing with that is totally apples and oranges.”

Florida’s recent spike in cases has raised eyebrows from leaders across the country including Governors from the tri-state area.

Last week, the Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a 14-day quarantine order for travelers returning from the Sunshine State.

DeSantis made it clear, however, that the state would not reverse its course.

“We’re not going back, closing things,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think that really is what’s driving it. People going into business is not what’s driving it.

DeSantis instead attributed the rise in cases to young people and their social interactions as well as Memorial Day activities across the state.

“That’s just the reality,” he said. “But we’re open. We know who we need to protect.”

As of Tuesday, state health officials reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 6,093 new diagnoses in the latest update.