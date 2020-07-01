Down in polls, President Trump bets cash is king

The polls have not been kind to President Donald Trump, arguably out of step with the cultural moment and sucking wind with swing voters.

But the President’s reelection campaign hopes that whatever defects have manifested through this year of coronavirus, economic collapse, and social strife, cash on hand will be the key to four more years.

Top officials from the Trump campaign trumpeted $295 million on hand, after a staggering $131 million raised in June between the campaign and the Republican National Committee.

June made Q2 one to brag about, comprising nearly half of the $266 million raised, a total up 71% from Q1. Trump Victory Finance Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle credits “an innovative approach to digital fundraising.”

Last month, it appeared some innovation might be needed, with surprising momentum for the President’s general election opponent.

After a May in which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly outraised the President with roughly a $6 million edge in the month, June showed that even with the President struggling in surveys, the campaign will have the resources to press the message.

However, there was some darkness even in the triumphant quotes.

“The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s reelection is only growing,” said Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, who went on to criticize Biden’s use of “surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites” to help him raise money.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, offered a somewhat disjointed quote.

“After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear – they support President Trump. As Joe Biden remains hidden in his basement, President Trump is leading this country to a Great American Comeback that will reignite our economy, restore law and order, and usher in a new era of strength.”

The campaign touts a nearly two-to-one advantage in paid staffers, and all indications are they are greeting voters in traditional ways despite the pandemic.

“The joint field effort continues to safely resume field operations in battleground states across the country while the Biden campaign sits idle, missing out on crucial voter contacts at a critical juncture of the campaign,” the campaign asserted.