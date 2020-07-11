Jacksonville cracks 12K coronavirus cases, First Coast passes 16K

Jacksonville plowed past 12,000 cases of coronavirus while the First Coast region exceeded 16,000, according to Florida Department of Health data released Saturday.

Duval County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 515 Friday, arriving at 12,287. Jacksonville also added two new deaths for a total of 76. A total of 419 individuals have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The substantial upward trajectory of coronavirus cases in Jacksonville continues as the Republican National Convention closes in on six weeks from taking place in the city. The past week saw significant developments as Republican Party officials are now considering hosting some of the convention events outside of the VyStar Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena or at a nearby baseball or football stadium in downtown.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by Jacksonville business leaders is seeking to block the convention. The legal action expresses fear the event slated for Aug.24-27 would cause a super outbreak of COVID-19 as tens of thousands of GOP faithful from around the county are expected to arrive in town.

In other areas of the First Coast, Clay County saw a spike of 75 new cases Friday. Clay added another death Friday for a total of 36 while 120 have been hospitalized so far.

St. Johns County recorded 58 additional cases rising to 1,788 Friday. The county also added two new deaths, now at 12. Another 103 cases have resulted in hospitalizations.

Nassau county added 44 new cases Friday bringing that county’s total to 482 and Baker County increased by 16 cases for a total of 151. Nassau and Baker counties saw no changes in other data.

The Northeast Florida region jumped by 708 cases Friday for a total of 16,111. The region added five new deaths for a total of 130.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.