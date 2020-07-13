Connect with us

Belleview Mayor backs Kat Cammack for CD 3

Another local endorsement in the crowded primary race.

on

Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski has endorsed Kat Cammack in the Republican primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, her campaign announced Monday.

“As only the second female mayor in the history of the city of Belleview, I recognize the need for strong, Republican women to serve our community, at both the local and national level,” Dobkowski said in a news release. “I have full confidence in Kat’s ability to lead this community as District 3’s next Congressional representative. Bobby D. Dobkowski and I support Kat Cammack for Congress

Dobkowski follows several other local politicians in endorsing Cammack in the crowded primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho. In late May, Cammack’s campaign unveiled a coalition of local government backers. She has also picked up a handful of endorsements from national Republicans, including Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

“I am incredibly honored to have received this endorsement from Mayor Christine Dobkowski. Being a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges these individuals face to work hard for the American economy,” Cammack said.

“Christine is earnestly devoted to the betterment of her community and listens intently to the needs of her constituency. If elected, I look forward to working for small towns and with Mayors like Christine and the countless others in the area to ensure prosperity in Florida’s Third Congressional District.”

Cammack, a former Yoho staffer, is one of 10 Republicans running for the North Central Florida seat. She will be up against Ryan ChamberlinTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Aug. 18 primary election.

Last week, Cammack’s campaign rolled out its first TV ad, joining Sapp and St. George on the airwaves. Chamberlin, who hails from the Marion County corner of the sprawling district, hit TV on Monday.

Through the end of March, Cammack was one of the top fundraisers in the GOP field, with more than $200,000 raised and about $166,000 in the bank. She only trails Sapp and St. George, both of whom have leaned heavily on their own wealth to fund their congressional campaigns.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

