Jacksonville to spend big on infrastructure

In the face of revenue contraction, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is making a big-government move, rolling out the most ambitious infrastructure package in recent city history.

Sources say that will be without the burden of new taxes or fee hikes, a way of giving residents a break in these hard times.

The FY 2021 budget, to be released Wednesday, includes almost $240 million in infrastructure spending, more than triple the commitment in Curry’s first budget.

Jacksonville has gradually increased infrastructure spending through Curry’s term, but the proposed number is up considerably even from 2019’s $173 million capital improvement price tag.

Curry predicted a “tough budget” earlier in the year, but spotlighted infrastructure projects as a potential job creator, so the big surprise here was the total spend.

For Curry, the nearly quarter-billion dollar proposal is a way to “invest in neighborhoods,” including “over $100 million in Northwest Jax where promises have been broken for decades,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

Curry has “heard the righteous demands from our community to address social justice and economic disparities in our city. I have consistently stated one of the most effective ways government can create positive change is to invest in our neighborhoods.”

To that end, Curry vows to fund “infrastructure promises made long ago when our City was consolidated, that have yet to be fully realized.”

For Curry, a second-term Republican reelected in 2019 without Democratic opposition, the spending is a continuation of a theme.

The budget released this time last year likewise included big capital spends.

With a $173 million capital improvement budget (more than double Curry’s first $73M CIP), the budget had provisions for most everything but a new jail.

Big ticket projects, such as multi-year and multi-million dollar capital projects at UF Health, the Florida Theater and the Zoo, were in play.

The city’s decision to reamortize pension debt in Curry’s first term, deferring payments until a 1/2 cent sales tax currently paying off a bond issue from decades ago can be repurposed, created flexibility in the near term for the city, which was being throttled by pension obligations.

Though that pension debt unfunded liability is still accruing, the city is betting again on the sales tax being the solution for billions of dollars of arrears.

Curry has been opposed, staunchly, to new taxes. Later this morning, the Mayor likely will explain how the budget can spend so aggressively during an economic downturn largely contingent on the still-unchecked coronavirus.

But if past years are prologue, the story with much of the local media will be on the long-deferred wishlist spending and not the future obligations.

Previous chief administrator Sam Mousa once estimated the city infrastructure backlog as being upwards of $400 million.

This document, should it survive the City Council’s review process intact, will fill some of those gaps.

Developing story, will be updated.