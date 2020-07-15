Connect with us

Jax

Jacksonville offers grants to businesses damaged during civil unrest

Jax

Jacksonville makes big budget bet on infrastructure spend

Headlines Jax

'We are the next epicenter': Jacksonville City Councilman decries city's Republican National Convention push

Headlines Jax

First Coast home to more than 18,000 coronavirus cases

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville passes 13K coronavirus cases, First Coast exceeds 17K

Headlines Jax

First Coast counties decrease COVID-19 positive test rates
Chaos erupts on Newnan Street in Jacksonville as police deploy multiple rounds of tear gas at protesters demonstrating against excessive force by police. Photo by Drew Dixon.

Jax

Jacksonville offers grants to businesses damaged during civil unrest

Some downtown businesses were damaged during George Floyd protests.

on

Businesses that sustained damage during civil rights protests in downtown Jacksonville can now get financial assistance.

The city launched a new program Wednesday to provide grants for merchants and retailers whose brick-and-mortar shops were damaged by vandalism between May 30 and June 1 as protests raged in the downtown Jacksonville area. The city is now requesting business owners who want to participate in the Downtown Business Financial Assistance Program to send email inquiries to DDBP@coj.net for applications.

May 30 saw the wildest clashes between Jacksonville Sheriff’s police officers and demonstrators in the urban core. While there were peaceful protests for about three hours that day, chaos erupted at night. After initial protesters left, police launched tear gas and flash bangs at throngs of demonstrators on downtown side streets and on Bay Street just west of police headquarters.

Dozens of people were arrested and demonstrations returned May 31 near the Duval County Courthouse. Police again arrested dozens more protesters, though State Attorney Melissa Nelson would later dismiss most of the charges leveled against the demonstrators on May 31 because there was no cause for arrest. Some 48 cases were dismissed.

That’s also when Mayor Lenny Curry instituted an overnight curfew in an effort to restore order in downtown.

Some store fronts saw glass windows smashed by some of the demonstrators during the weekend of civil strife by residents who were protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder by a police officer in Minneapolis May 25.

Jacksonville’s business relief program is offering a one-time payment of up to $1,500 to any commercial operation that sustained damage to their buildings during the unrest.

The businesses eligible for the relief must be located in downtown Jacksonville. There is also a list of criteria including:

— The applicant must demonstrate an impact of property damages or vandalism due to the civil unrest that occurred between May 30 and June 1.

— The applicant must either own the building or represent that the business is responsible for the repair to the property.

— Only one business may apply per address.

— The applicant must provide a copy of the police report.

— The applicant must provide copies of receipts documenting repair costs or estimates for the work to be completed.

— Property damages must not have otherwise been mitigated or covered.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.