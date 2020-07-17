David Borrero bests Bibiana Potestad in latest HD 105 fundraising

Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero topped his Republican rival, Bibiana Potestad according to the most recent fundraising reports filed with the Florida Division of Elections.

Borrero brought in nearly $23,000 from June 27-July 10. That’s one of his best fundraising periods thus far.

Borrero posted his best month in August when he first entered the House District 105 race. He raised more than $34,000 and added a $1,500 loan, but that covered an entire month, not the two week reports that are now due as the Aug. 18 primary nears. Beginning next week, reports will be filed weekly until the start of the general election.

Potestad added nearly $15,000 from June 27-July 10. She fell about $8,000 behind Borrero, though she raised more overall.

She’s collected more than $170,000 compared to Borrero’s $125,000.

Borrero does maintain a cash on hand advantage. He has more than $40,000 still on hand, while Potestad has just over $18,000.

Pedro Barrios, the third Republican in the race, has not yet filed either of his last two fundraising reports. He significantly lagged his competitors, collecting around $3,000 through June 12.

On the Democratic side, Maureen Porras is battling Javier Estevez in the primary. Fundraising numbers for those candidates were not yet available as of this posting.

Porra topped the field in fundraising during the last reporting period, though the month was slow overall.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is seeking a Senate seat, leaving the House District open this cycle.