Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

David Borrero bests Bibiana Potestad in latest HD 105 fundraising

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ron DeSantis endorses Jim Boyd for open Senate seat

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Nikki Fried partners with FDP to ensure all Democrats have the resources they need

Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors endorse Christine Hunschofsky as she expands fundraising lead in HD 96

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

John Stemberger puts Heather Fitzenhagen on blast over pro-life claim

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Chris Cause, a Democrat running for House District 39

Legislative Campaigns

David Borrero bests Bibiana Potestad in latest HD 105 fundraising

Potestad raised more money overall, but Borrero is sitting on more cash.

on

Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero topped his Republican rival, Bibiana Potestad according to the most recent fundraising reports filed with the Florida Division of Elections.

Borrero brought in nearly $23,000 from June 27-July 10. That’s one of his best fundraising periods thus far.

Borrero posted his best month in August when he first entered the House District 105 race. He raised more than $34,000 and added a $1,500 loan, but that covered an entire month, not the two week reports that are now due as the Aug. 18 primary nears. Beginning next week, reports will be filed weekly until the start of the general election.

Potestad added nearly $15,000 from June 27-July 10. She fell about $8,000 behind Borrero, though she raised more overall.

She’s collected more than $170,000 compared to Borrero’s $125,000.

Borrero does maintain a cash on hand advantage. He has more than $40,000 still on hand, while Potestad has just over $18,000.

Pedro Barrios, the third Republican in the race, has not yet filed either of his last two fundraising reports. He significantly lagged his competitors, collecting around $3,000 through June 12.

On the Democratic side, Maureen Porras is battling Javier Estevez in the primary. Fundraising numbers for those candidates were not yet available as of this posting.

Porra topped the field in fundraising during the last reporting period, though the month was slow overall.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is seeking a Senate seat, leaving the House District open this cycle.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?