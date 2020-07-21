Connect with us

James Taylor: Pandemic creates both havoc and explosion in wireless traffic

This pandemic proved that our networks were up to the challenge.

Almost overnight, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the world, forcing many countries to shut down their economies. As businesses sent employees home to work, U.S. wireless networks experienced a 20-percent increase in mobile voice and data traffic. And because of the wireless industry’s significant investments over the last 10 years, approximately $286 billion, our wireless networks kept up with the demands, while other countries failed to deliver.

In China, for example, speeds were down 40%, while mobile data speeds in the U.S. went up in April, along with consumer satisfaction. Because of this reliability, businesses have been able to shift easily to remote operations for most of their workforce.

Recently, Forbes recognized wireless companies as one of the nation’s top corporate responders to the pandemic. This recognition is well-deserved, for their quick response to the sudden demands for increased capacity, as schools, industries and much of the nation’s workforce moved out of their offices.

As many states begin to experiment with reopening, some industries will continue to utilize remote work operations and wireless networks to connect with employees that may not return to their office soon.

This pandemic proved that our networks were up to the challenge and that we have a robust and reliable wireless infrastructure. As we move forward, it is more important than ever to ensure that every American has access to high-speed internet and that online opportunities are available to everyone.

___

James Taylor is CEO of the Florida Technology Council (fltechcouncil.org).

