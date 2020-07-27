Another poll shows Joe Biden winning a majority of the Florida vote

Another poll shows Joe Biden winning over more than half of Florida voters.

A survey conducted by SSRS for CNN shows that if the election were held today, 51% would pick Biden and 46% would vote to reelect President Donald Trump.

That backs up findings from a poll released days ago by Florida Politics that also found Biden above 50% in the Sunshine State.

There’s still more than three months until the Nov. 3 general election, but that’s strong standing for the Democrat in the largest true battleground state.

The poll was conducted from July 18 to 24. Including responses from 880 voters, SSRS reports a margin of error of 3.8%

But the poll shows there’s still challenges for Biden. The poll found the challenger fueled as much by resentment of the incumbent as any believe in his own agenda. About 48% of Biden voters said they would cast their vote against Trump, while 47% felt they were voting for Biden.

By comparison, 75% of Trump voters considered their vote one for the President and just 20% were voting against Biden.

There’s still matters where Trump holds stronger standing than Biden as well. About 51% of respondents, for example, said they trust Trump to “keep Americans safe from harm.” Just 46% believe the same of Biden.

And he’s maintained rock solid support among the party base, the poll shows. About 91% of Republicans support Trump’s reelection. About 59% of white voters will vote for the president, including 63% of non college-educated ones, but also 51% of white college graduates. Trump wins men 49% to Biden’s 48%.

But he’s started to lose older voters. About 54% of those over the age of 65 will vote for Biden. The Democrat also wins 53% of women voters and 69% of voters of color.

Trump’s standing overall remains poor, with voters pessimistic about the rest of his term.

Overall, 52% of registered Florida voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency while 45% approve. That’s not all that different from polls taken in October by SSRS, the last of which found Trump at 51% disapprove, 44% approve.

On the economy, Trump’s standing appears better, with 53% of voters approving of his handling of the issue and 43% disapproving.

But when it comes to coronavirus respond, 56% say Trump hasn’t done a good job while 42% think he done well. Moreover, voters in Florida, where COVID-19 cases continue to rise, see the pandemic exacerbating. About 64% of registered voters told SSRS the coronavirus crisis would get worse before it gets better, while just 30% believed the worst had past. Just 36% felt Trump was doing all he could to fight the virus, while 62% believe he could do more.

A whopping 55% disapprove of his handling of race relations, while just 40% endorse his performance.

Just 42% of voters find Trump honest, compared to 49% who view Biden that way.

About a third of voters plan to vote on Election Day in Florida, while 25% will utilize early voting and 41% plan to vote by mail.