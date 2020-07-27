Another poll shows Joe Biden winning a majority of the Florida vote

Another poll shows Joe Biden winning over more than half of Florida voters.
A survey conducted by SSRS for CNN shows that if the election were held today, 51% would pick Biden and 46% would vote to reelect President Donald Trump.
That backs up findings from a poll released days ago by Florida Politics that also found Biden above 50% in the Sunshine State.
There’s still more than three months until the Nov. 3 general election, but that’s strong standing for the Democrat in the largest true battleground state.
The poll was conducted from July 18 to 24. Including responses from 880 voters, SSRS reports a margin of error of 3.8%
But the poll shows there’s still challenges for Biden. The poll found the challenger fueled as much by resentment of the incumbent as any believe in his own agenda. About 48% of Biden voters said they would cast their vote against Trump, while 47% felt they were voting for Biden.
By comparison, 75% of Trump voters considered their vote one for the President and just 20% were voting against Biden.
There’s still matters where Trump holds stronger standing than Biden as well. About 51% of respondents, for example, said they trust Trump to “keep Americans safe from harm.” Just 46% believe the same of Biden.
And he’s maintained rock solid support among the party base, the poll shows. About 91% of Republicans support Trump’s reelection. About 59% of white voters will vote for the president, including 63% of non college-educated ones, but also 51% of white college graduates. Trump wins men 49% to Biden’s 48%.
But he’s started to lose older voters. About 54% of those over the age of 65 will vote for Biden. The Democrat also wins 53% of women voters and 69% of voters of color.
Trump’s standing overall remains poor, with voters pessimistic about the rest of his term.
Overall, 52% of registered Florida voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency while 45% approve. That’s not all that different from polls taken in October by SSRS, the last of which found Trump at 51% disapprove, 44% approve.
On the economy, Trump’s standing appears better, with 53% of voters approving of his handling of the issue and 43% disapproving.
But when it comes to coronavirus respond, 56% say Trump hasn’t done a good job while 42% think he done well. Moreover, voters in Florida, where COVID-19 cases continue to rise, see the pandemic exacerbating. About 64% of registered voters told SSRS the coronavirus crisis would get worse before it gets better, while just 30% believed the worst had past. Just 36% felt Trump was doing all he could to fight the virus, while 62% believe he could do more.
A whopping 55% disapprove of his handling of race relations, while just 40% endorse his performance.
Just 42% of voters find Trump honest, compared to 49% who view Biden that way.
About a third of voters plan to vote on Election Day in Florida, while 25% will utilize early voting and 41% plan to vote by mail.
kenneth
July 26, 2020 at 9:16 pm
How do you like Democrat Socialism? PORT, NY, CHI, ATL, WA, DC Minneapolis just to mention a few. All Democrat leadership doing the same thing…..nothing. Just like the third world isn’t it. Democrat Mayors ordering Police to stand down while the city is looted, burned. citizens beaten in the streets, monuments destroyed, police stations actually taken over and allowed to be occupied. The Governors do nothing as well. Antifa and BLM (founder is a Marxist) are the criminals behind this.
Joe has recently stated that Police need to be de-funded If Joe Biden is elected America will be on fire.
Biden wants to “transform America” If you vote for Joe Biden, a far left platform.. Joe will follow the radical left’s agenda or Joe won’t get the support (and he is) of Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, llhan Omar, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Val Demings, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Valerie Jarrett,. Rashida Talib, Stacy Abrams, Ayanna Pressley, Nancy Pelosi, Sheila Jackson Lee, Tom Perez, Maxine Waters, Al Green.
This is the core of the socialists leftist wing of the Democrat party and are firmly in charge not old , confused Joe Biden. Biden will be a puppet to a liberal VP.
Democrat Platform & Goals: (Do you even know?)
*Citizenship for 20 to 50 million illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients and their families with a cost of billions.
*Free Healthcare for Illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients (taxpayer funded with one estimate at 52 trillion) Joe Biden endorsed.
*Massive tax increases. All Democrat candidates have committed to tax increases of various amounts. Biden has stated he will raise taxes.
*Sanctuary Cities & States. Joe Biden supports sanctuary cities.
*Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Green new deal.(which would create massive unemployment, 100,000 jobs estimated in the transportation industry alone.) Joe Biden supports.
*De-fund & terminate border patrol & ICE.
*De-fund Police. Kamala Harris called it “re-imagine law enforcement” in the senate. Biden recently stated his endorsement of “redirecting law enforcement finds.” Biden will do what the far left wants.
*Ending of all private / employer based health care. “Medicare for all”, Feds run everything.
*Illegal Aliens eligible for welfare & food stamps. (Elizabeth Warren’s plan adopted) Endorsed by Biden.
*Reparations for race’s harmed by Caucasians. Joe Biden committed to support Sheila Jackson Lee’s reparations bill in the House. Basically a tax will be levied on all Caucasians in America. (you can’t make this stuff up)
*Free college for all, including illegal aliens (taxpayer funded with estimates in the billions. Bernie Sanders plan adopted.
*Decriminalization of illegal entry into our country.
*Open Borders.
*End all deportations of illegal aliens, if you get here, you stay. Bernie’s website calls it a “moratorium” on deportations.
*Drivers Licenses for illegal aliens (already happening in states with Democrat leadership. Biden endorsed
*Late term abortions up to 9 months.
* Destruction and erasing our history.
Democrats want to make this election all about President Trump. NOT their platform & Goals and for obvious reasons.