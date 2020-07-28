George Buck only wants natural born citizens to serve in Congress

In a tweet Monday, Florida Congressional candidate George Buck said only natural born citizens should serve in Congress.

Buck’s proposal would directly affect his race in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Why? One of Buck’s four Republican challengers in the August primary, Amanda Makki, was born in Iran.

Makki, who is leading in total campaign fundraising and in polls, would not be eligible to run under Buck’s proposal.

“When I get to Congress I am going to propose a law or Constitutional Amendment that says all Congressmen and Senators need to be natural born citizens just like it is for President. The Founders knew what they were doing when they put the President Natural Born Citizen Clause in….place. There is too much disloyalty going on in our country and in Congress and it is needed NOW! First one to go is @IlhanOmar! #AmericaFirst #Buck2020”

This isn’t the first time Buck’s campaign has clashed with Makki.

In January, a group of Buck supporters showed up at a Makki campaign event with signs accusing Makki of being a terrorist. Buck condemned the racially motivated claims.

Buck had also come under fire for implying in a December email that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar should be hanged.

Makki is mounting a sizable list of supporters, most recently from the Fraternal Order of the Police. Her endorsements also include a significant list of military veterans, including Sen. Joni Ernst, who is the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, U.S. Rep Neal Dunn and combat veteran Robert O’Neill.

Makki formerly served as Senior Health Advisor to Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The Republican candidates will be on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist on Nov. 3.