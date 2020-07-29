Black, Haitian groups endorse Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

The Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida (DHACF) and the Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucus are backing Daniella Levine Cava in the 2020 contest for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“We proudly endorse Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor because she has always been a strong and dedicated advocate for South Florida’s Haitian community,” said DHACF President Cassandra Arnold .

“Her election to Mayor would create big change to local government and for the vulnerable populations who are most overlooked. We believe that her work ethic, platform, and experience makes her the best candidate in Miami-Dade County’s race for Mayor.”

Levine Cava is one of seven candidates. She currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“Daniella’s record of public service runs deep in Miami-Dade’s Black community,” read a statement from the Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucus.

“Through her years with Catalyst Miami, she made an impact in thousands of Miami-Dade families’ lives, and we know she’ll carry that dedication to the Mayor’s office. We are proud to support Daniella because she will come through for us when it counts.”

Levine Cava is competing against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

“In Miami-Dade, we should all be working toward the same goals — better transit, social support, and making our County an affordable place to live” Levine Cava said Wednesday.

“I’m honored to have the Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida and the Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucuses working with me toward these goals, and supporting my campaign. On Aug. 18, we can take one more step together toward solving these complex problems and improving the conditions of Miami-Dade’s residents — especially for our Black and Haitian populations.”

Multiple candidates have sought support from the region’s Black community. Earlier this month, a group of 22 Black pastors endorsed Penelas. Last week, Bovo secured support from a dozen Black pastors.

The candidates will face off Aug. 18 alongside Florida’s primary elections. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff Nov. 3.