Storm to close state COVID-19 testing sites

With a storm expected to lash Florida this weekend, the Division of Emergency Management said state-supported testing sites for COVID-19 will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The sites, which are in 23 counties, offer walk-up testing and drive-through testing.

The Division of Emergency Management said a potential tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds that could affect South Florida as early as Friday.

“Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe,” the division said in a news release. “All sites have freestanding structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.”

The division said the testing sites will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, with all expected to reopen by 8 a.m. next Wednesday. It said COVID-19 testing will remain available through county health departments.