Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Shevrin Jones crosses $700K raised after adding another $107K in SD 35 bid

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Javier Fernández edges Ana Maria Rodriguez in latest SD 39 fundraising period

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville more than triples coronavirus cases in one month

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: 'Be prepared for Isaias'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 7K dead residents after 179 COVID-19 fatalities reported

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Virus hits state prisons chief Mark Inch, top aide

Headlines

Shevrin Jones crosses $700K raised after adding another $107K in SD 35 bid

Jones has nearly $142,000 in cash on hand as he competes in a six-way Democratic primary.

on

Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones added nearly $107,000 in the latest fundraising period as he maintains his stranglehold on the Senate District 35 money race.

Jones collected more than $35,000 through his campaign alone. His political committee, Florida Strong Finish, added another $71,000.

That money came in during just a one-week span covering July 18-24.

Jones’ PC shipped out $50,000 to the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee last period, negating more than half of his money raised from the prior period.

Jones has consistently led the field in fundraising. His campaign’s newest $35,000 haul alone is more than six times what his six opponents added during the same period combined. Jones has now raised nearly $730,000 overall.

His campaign and PC spent around $34,000 combined during the most recent period, mostly on advertising, phone calls and field work. Jones has nearly $142,000 on hand as he competes in a six-way primary for the Democratic nomination.

Also running on the Democratic side are Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Ighodaro placed second to Jones in the most recent reports, adding more than $3,000 between his campaign and political committee, Reignbow Family Values. Ighodaro has been the second-best fundraiser in the contest, though is a distant second behind Jones with close to $125,000 raised overall. Ighodaro retains more than $16,000 in cash on hand.

Watson added $350 in the previous period and tacked on a $1,000 loan. She has less than $5,000 remaining.

Campbell added $564 but retains close to $20,000. Stafford raised just $350 and is sitting on less than $10,000. Harbin reported $0 raised from July 18-24 and has less than $4,000 in the bank.

 Write-in candidate Darien Hill has qualified, but is weeks behind in filing fundraising reports and has not shown any money raised so far.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 31 deadline to report all financial activity through July 24.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits