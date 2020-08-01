Shevrin Jones crosses $700K raised after adding another $107K in SD 35 bid

Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones added nearly $107,000 in the latest fundraising period as he maintains his stranglehold on the Senate District 35 money race.

Jones collected more than $35,000 through his campaign alone. His political committee, Florida Strong Finish, added another $71,000.

That money came in during just a one-week span covering July 18-24.

Jones’ PC shipped out $50,000 to the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee last period, negating more than half of his money raised from the prior period.

Jones has consistently led the field in fundraising. His campaign’s newest $35,000 haul alone is more than six times what his six opponents added during the same period combined. Jones has now raised nearly $730,000 overall.

His campaign and PC spent around $34,000 combined during the most recent period, mostly on advertising, phone calls and field work. Jones has nearly $142,000 on hand as he competes in a six-way primary for the Democratic nomination.

Also running on the Democratic side are Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Ighodaro placed second to Jones in the most recent reports, adding more than $3,000 between his campaign and political committee, Reignbow Family Values. Ighodaro has been the second-best fundraiser in the contest, though is a distant second behind Jones with close to $125,000 raised overall. Ighodaro retains more than $16,000 in cash on hand.

Watson added $350 in the previous period and tacked on a $1,000 loan. She has less than $5,000 remaining.

Campbell added $564 but retains close to $20,000. Stafford raised just $350 and is sitting on less than $10,000. Harbin reported $0 raised from July 18-24 and has less than $4,000 in the bank.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill has qualified, but is weeks behind in filing fundraising reports and has not shown any money raised so far.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 31 deadline to report all financial activity through July 24.