Last Call for 8.5.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

With Election Day fast approaching, the AARP has started ramping up efforts to help older voters get registered and learn what options they have for casting a ballot.

AARP is a nonpartisan, nonprofit group — they don’t even operate a PAC — so voters who visit their “What You Need to Know” webpage will get the facts without the spin.

The page details where to download and mail-in voter registration applications; where they can be picked up in person, and the deadline for being eligible to vote in the general election. The page also explains how voters can request mail ballots, among other things.

The site is one of many actions AARP has taken this cycle to ensure voters are knowledgeable about the process and individual elections.

The organization also recently began hosting virtual Congressional Candidate Community Conversations. The events were held in Florida’s 3rd and 19th Congressional Districts and provided a forum for all candidates, regardless of party, to outline their campaign platforms.

AARP also announced it will be polling voters over 50 nationally and in Florida over the next few months and crunching numbers on the role those voters have on elections across the country.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 497,181 FL residents (+5,408 since Tuesday)

— 5,558 Non-FL residents (+1 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 3,832 Travel related

— 141,518 Contact with a confirmed case

— 3,897 Both

— 347,934 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 28,573 in FL

Deaths:

— 7,751 in FL

Unemployment Numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 3,462,988

— Confirmed unique claims: 3,281,197

— Claim verification queue: 68,742

— Claims processed: 3,212,725

— Claims paid: 1,828,544 (+6,699 since Monday)

Total paid out: $12.87 billion (+$50 million since Monday)

Quote of the Day

“So, it’s safe for schools to reopen, but it’s not safe to hold a Cabinet meeting? Makes sense.” — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, after cancellation of the August Cabinet meeting.

Bill Day’s Latest

