Cindy Polo holds narrow lead in funding for HD 103 seat

Polo has raised $68K and has more than $43K left to spend.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo holds narrow advantages in funds raised and cash on hand over her two opponents in the race to represent Florida’s 103rd House District. 

Polo, who was elected for the first time in 2018, has raised $68,692 and spent $24,802, leaving $43,890 on hand. Polo is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Her two opponents, Tom Fabricio and Nelson Rodriguez, are both running as Republicans and will contest the party primary on Aug. 18.

Polo raised $1,909 from July 11 to July 17 and $2,835 from July 18 to July 24. Polo, a former communications director for the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, spent $703 in the last two filing periods. 

Fabricio, an attorney, has raised $63,568 and spent $23,335, leaving $40,223 on hand. That includes a $10,000 loan Fabricio made to his campaign in August of last year.

Fabricio raised $1,050 from July 11 to July 17 and $5,150 from July 18 to July 24, and he spent $14,597 over the last two periods. He paid $12,393 to Front Line Strategies for direct mail on July 13.

Rodriguez, the Vice Mayor of Miami Lakes, has raised $33,450 and spent $30,979, leaving just $2,471 still available. Rodriguez, interestingly enough, led the field in fundraising last September. 

Rodriguez has topped the $1,000 barrier in funds raised just twice since the start of April. He raised a total of $1,600 in the last two filing periods, and hasn’t spent anything on his campaign over that time. 

Polo earned the endorsement of the South Florida Council of Firefighters in March.

Sen. Manny Diaz, who formerly represented HD 103, endorsed Fabricio, as has former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera and former Rep. Frank Mingo, who Polo defeated in 2018.

The Sun Sentinel wrote earlier this month that Rodriguez deserves Republican support in HD 103.

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

