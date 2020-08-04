Kat Cammack makes ‘pro-gun, pro-life, pro-wall’ pitch in new CD 3 ad

Republican Kat Cammack on Tuesday released her second TV ad in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The ad, “Lay An Egg,” sees Cammack hit many of the same notes as her first 30-second spot, including comparing her opponents to chickens, complete with a visual aid.

“On our farm I’m surrounded by chickens, so DC will be no different,” she says in the ad. “I’m Kat Cammack. I’m a Naval War College graduate and I am done with the Washington wimps who won’t support President Trump. The media and insiders can go to hell. I’m pro-gun, pro-life, pro-wall and I won’t let the crazy liberals destroy our economy.”

The closer: “We need fighters with grit. And my opponents? They’re just chicken.”

Cammack’s ad follows a trio of digital videos released by her campaign in recent weeks — an introductory spot followed by videos explaining her anti-abortion stance and claiming that socialism is the “greatest threat to America.”

The ad drops two weeks ahead of the Aug. 18 primary for the North Central Florida seat. CD 3 is the most crowded congressional contest in the state, with 10 Republicans vying for the nomination to succeed Yoho.

She faces Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells in primary.

She is among the top fundraisers in the crowded primary. As of June 30, she had raised $461,000 and had had more than $330,000 left to spend. Only Sapp and St. George boast bigger campaign accounts, though each has relied on candidate loans to build their advantage.

Internal polling also shows her in the top tier among voters — in June, her campaign released a poll showing her and Sapp in a statistical tie for the top spot, though 60% of those polled said they were unsure who’d get their vote.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

The ad is below.