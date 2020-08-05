Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Vance Aloupis nets another $10K, expands cash lead over Franccesca Cesti-Browne

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Gov. DeSantis admits Rick Scott's unemployment system was designed to fail, now he has the opportunity to hang him for it

Headlines

Vance Aloupis nets another $10K, expands cash lead over Franccesca Cesti-Browne

Cesti-Browne, a Democrat, is is hoping to flip the seat.

on

Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis added another $10,000 to his reelection campaign for House District 115.

Rep. Randy Fine’s political committee pitched in $1,000 in the most recent reporting period. The Florida Beer Wholesalers political committee added another $1,000, as did a separate political committee tied to that organization.

Aloupis has now collected nearly $290,000 as he faces a challenge from Democratic candidate Franccesca Cesti-Browne. The incumbent has around $183,000 remaining in his war chest. Both candidates are unopposed in their respective primaries and will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

Cesti-Browne, meanwhile, has raised around $67,000 since entering the race in late 2019. She added nearly $3,000 in the most recent reporting period, which covered July 18-24.

Cesti-Browne has more than $62,000 available going forward. That’s about a third of Aloupis’ total. She secured support from the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), a pro-Democratic PAC chaired by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

The group endorsed Cesti-Browne in late June. She’s one of more than 100 candidates the organization endorsed. The NRDC pledged approximately $2 million to those races.

Aloupis, however, picked up his fundraising pace after pausing fundraising efforts at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, instead focusing on community aid work.

HD 115 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Pinecrest, South Miami and Palmetto Bay. The district has trended purple in recent years. Republican Rep. Michael Bileca won reelection in 2014 by 18 percentage points amid a Republican wave.

In 2016, his margin shrank to 7 points. Aloupis succeeded Bileca in 2018, winning the seat by just 1 percentage point as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson won the district as well despite losing their statewide races.

Aloupis has plenty of cash banked, however, to help hold off a challenge.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 31 deadline to report all financial activity through July 24.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bock the Blup? Really, Tampa?