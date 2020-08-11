AshBritt Environmental launches debris management training portal

AshBritt Environmental has launched an online training academy to educate people on post-storm debris management.

The portal includes videos and supplemental training guides designed to serve a broad audience, including public sector officials, subcontractors, emergency management students, job seekers and volunteers.

“We know better than anyone that emergency response requires expert care, time, and a whole lot of work,” AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo said. “But we also know that every bit counts and efforts large and small come together to rebuild a community for the better after a storm. With innovative thinking, job training and partnerships with government and not for profits, those in the disaster recovery business can provide support and hope for governments, communities, and families.”

The AshBritt training academy features five videos: Debris Management 101, Monitoring 101 + Truck Certification, All About Debris Training Course, and 5 Primary Safety Topics for Disaster Response.

The company said the videos will play a key role in establishing robust education and planning partnerships and ensuring more “readiness” in disaster-impacted communities. AshBritt said the trainings could also serve as a tool for governments that are currently under resourced or volunteer organizations needing a new engagement model due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The training videos release during what’s expected to be an active hurricane season. Earlier in the season, AshBritt rolled out a hurricane preparedness campaign to encourage individuals and businesses to be prepared for a potential strike.

AshBritt is a national turnkey rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor.The company has been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 60 federally declared disasters in 19 states.

Several of those disasters were in the Sunshine State — Most recently, AshBritt pitched in on Hurricane Michael recovery in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In all, their efforts crossed 11 jurisdictions and saw them collect and remove 10 million cubic yards of debris.