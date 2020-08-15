Jim Mooney and Rhonda Rebman Lopez square off in wide open HD 120 primary

The battle lines are drawn in one of the most wide open races in Florida.

Former Islamorada Mayor Jim Mooney will have some key endorsements working for him in House District 120, but he’ll have to defeat a fundraising juggernaut in Rhonda Rebman Lopez.

Mooney, Lopez and Alexandria Suarez will all be contesting the Republican primary on Tuesday night, and Democratic nominee Clint Barras will meet the winner in November.

Mooney, who remains serving on the Islamorada Council, has garnered an endorsement from Rep. Holly Raschein, who won four elections in HD 120 before leaving office due to term limits. Sen. Anitere Flores has also endorsed Mooney, and the Florida Medical Association PAC backed him last week.

Lopez has raised more than $240,000 this election cycle, which tops Mooney by more than $100,000.

Homestead Mayor Steve Losner backed Lopez, and she has also earned an endorsement from the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and the AFL-CIO Central Leadership Council.

Lopez drew controversy earlier in the campaign season due to a donation from a consulting firm linked to former U.S. Rep. David Rivera who had connections with Venezuela’s state-run oil company.

Suarez, the third Republican candidate in the district, told FloridaPolitics she wants to preserve the environment, address water issues in her district. She also wants to deregulate some laws and eliminate taxes that infringe on personal liberty. Suarez has raised nearly $53,000 and spent $36,943 of it.

HD 120 covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade.

Barras, who moved to Key West in 1998, runs a digital marketing agency. Barras told FloridaPolitics he hopes to expand Florida’s Medicaid program and improve public schools.

Barras has raised $41,659 and spent $9,755 on his campaign so far.