Jim Mooney outspends Rhonda Rebman Lopez for first time this cycle in closing push for HD 120

Republican candidate Jim Mooney outspent Rhonda Rebman Lopez for the first time as the two compete for the Republican nomination in House District 120.

That first for Mooney comes in the final primary fundraising report before the General Election, covering Aug. 1-13.

Mooney spent nearly $42,000 during that 13-day span. The campaign paid more than $18,000 to Mentzer Media Services for media expenses. More than $15,000 also went to The Stoneridge Group for direct mail costs.

Lopez was no slouch either, dropping more than $30,000 in the campaign’s final days. Lopez paid more than $17,000 to Groundswell Strategies for consulting fees, marking her biggest expense of the period.

Attorney Alexandra Suarez is also seeking the GOP nomination. She spent $0 in the final reporting period, electing to sit on nearly $16,000 in funds.

Lopez has been the best fundraiser of the contest and one of the best fundraisers in the state. She raised more than $246,000 in outside money and added $35,000 in loans. Her campaign retains around $73,000.

Mooney has closed the gap with Lopez in the campaign’s final month after securing support from the GOP party apparatus. Outgoing HD 120 Republican Rep. Holly Raschein endorsed Mooney, as did Sen. Anitere Flores, whose district covers much of the same territory as HD 120.

Since July 18, Mooney has outraised Lopez by a $27,000 to $6,600 margin. He’s added more than $130,000 total and spent more than $111,000 of that sum.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary contest will face Democratic candidate Clint Barras in the General Election.

Barras currently serves as a vice president at the web design and marketing company Two Oceans Digital. He raised more than $4,000 in the most recent reporting period to bring his total near $42,000. Barras retains nearly $32,000 of that sum.

HD 120 covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, Aug. 14 deadline to report all financial activities through Aug. 13.