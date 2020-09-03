Delegation for 9.3.20: Whose America — quick testing — intelligence briefings — Ax Handle Saturday — banning sex dolls

Whose America is it?

Throughout the summer protests have filled some of the streets among the country’s largest cities. The demands for equality met with acceptance from a large majority of Americans, according to polls taken not long after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Peaceful protests were sometimes taken over by rioters, looters and anarchists, diminishing the message of equality. Supporters of President Donald Trump and conservative media condemned the riots, while those backing Joe Biden and other national media described the violence as representing only a small portion of what was going on.

Some cities have calmed, while others, especially Portland, Oregon have ongoing problems. As the party conventions began, those watching what was occurring in Portland and deteriorating situations in New York, Chicago and other cities would ultimately decide whether law and order was an issue going forward.

Trump and Republicans have maintained for weeks, especially during their convention, that Democrats control all of the major cities, while Democrats were mostly silent about the unrest during theirs.

Internal polling and an effective, though controversial, Republican convention may have clearly shown Democrats were losing on the optics of the situation alone. Biden condemned the violence and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. during the GOP convention as he fortified the message of marching peacefully in pursuit of equality.

The Democratic nominee traveled to Pittsburgh earlier this week to deliver a campaign speech that again called out the rioters while proclaiming Trump is responsible for the increased violence because Trump is in office. He asked, “Do you feel safe in Donald Trump’s America?”

After Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul went through a gauntlet of angry protesters after leaving the White House following Trump’s speech last week, Sen. Rick Scott pointed to Biden.

“Rand and I texted back and forth this morning. He said it was pretty scary. And you listen to him talk about what happened. That’s pretty scary. That’s … that’s Joe Biden’s America,” Scott posited.

Appearing on Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fort Walton Beach Republican Matt Gaetz said rioters will “attack you on the streets” if you say the wrong thing, calling this a “sign of Joe Biden’s America.”

Orlando Democrat Val Demings appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation, slamming Trump as incapable of de-escalating the violence. She said, “the chaos and the disorder and the lawlessness that we are currently seeing, that’s Donald Trump’s America.”

Next to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler is now the most well-known local chief executive in the country. After nearly 100 consecutive days of unrest or riots, he called a news conference the day after a Trump supporter was murdered, telling Trump, among other things, “It’s you who have created the hate and division.”

Trump live tweeted during the event with remarks that included, “Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor.”

The President also visited Kenosha this week to tour damage caused by the riots and pledged millions to help businesses rebuild, but did not work out a meeting with Blake’s family. The Biden campaign responded, saying the trip amounted to “self-centered divisiveness accompanied by zero solutions.”

In the coming weeks, only the voters can decide whose America it is.

Quicker tests coming

Not long after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of a rapid coronavirus testing kit, the Trump administration announced a $750 million deal with Abbott Laboratories to distribute the tests that take only 15 minutes to reveal results. The President announced the deal during the Republican National Convention last week.

Sen. Marco Rubio was among those offering suggestions on how the tests should be distributed. In a letter to Trump dated the day after the announcement, the two-term Republican believes that Florida, with an economy significantly based on tourism, should receive at least 10 million kits out of the 150 million to be distributed.

“The fair distribution of these tests could have far-reaching benefits,” Rubio wrote. “Florida, an economy largely based on tourism, has suffered a great deal of financial harm during the pandemic. Both our large industries, and the small businesses that benefit from them, continue to feel the effects of diminished travel and patronage.

There are limitations, with the possibility that negative tests may need to be confirmed by a lab. Despite that, the ability to detect positive tests quicker makes the test, which will cost five dollars, a net plus.

“I understand the demand for these tests is high,” Rubio added “However, the state of Florida, which welcomes visitors from all over the country, presents a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the test’s efficacy.”

Politics of intelligence

Politics and intelligence continue to play major roles in 2020 with the latest move by U.S. intelligence officials causing finger-pointing directed at one side from the other. The decision by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) head John Ratcliffe to terminate in-person election security briefings to the entire House of Representatives brought howls of outrage from Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff called the decision “shameful” and said that it “demonstrates that the Trump administration is engaged in a politicized effort to withhold election-related information.”

Ratcliffe told House and Senate Intelligence Committee leaders that it will continue to provide written briefings. Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued a statement.

“I have spoken to Director Radcliffe, who stated unequivocally that he will continue to fulfill these obligations,” Rubio, the committee’s acting chairman, said. “In particular, he made explicitly clear that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will continue receiving briefings on all oversight topics, including election matters.”

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking member of the intelligence committee, called Ratcliffe’s decision “outrageous” and “an unprecedented attempt to politicize the issue.”

Ratcliffe said the principal reason for ending the briefings were leaks that followed “within minutes” upon the conclusion of a July 31 all-House briefing.

“We have had a pandemic of information being leaked out of the intelligence community and I’m going to take the measures to make sure that stops,” he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Taiwan trade increases

In another sign that relations between the U.S. and Taiwan are growing closer, the island republic has taken a new step in the area of trade. On Aug. 28, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen announced her government planned to now allow the import of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness, and allow importation of beef older than 30 months.

“Today is a great day for America’s farmers, ranchers and the U.S. — Taiwanese relationship,” said Gainesville Republican Ted Yoho, the ranking member of the subcommittee overseeing Asia and the Pacific. “After my many talks with President Tsai, about receiving U.S. pork exports to Taiwan, she finally delivered. America’s farmers and ranchers produce the highest quality pork and beef in the world.”

The announcement comes after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan — much to the chagrin of China — and reportedly spoke of renewing trade talks. Tsai called the move an “important start for economic cooperation.”

Hialeah Republican Mario Diaz-Balart and his House colleagues in the Congressional Taiwan Caucus focused on the importance of the agreement in the face of growing rift between the U.S. and the regime led by Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping.

“As Co-Chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, we welcome President Tsai’s decision to revise Taiwan’s restrictions on U.S. pork and beef imports that have long impeded trade negotiations between our two countries,” the members said. “In the face of an aggressive People’s Republic of China, we believe that such an agreement is increasingly important for the national and technological security of both the United States and Taiwan.

The other caucus co-chairs are Democrats Albio Sires of New Jersey and Gerry Connolly from Virginia, along with Republican Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio.

Ax Handle Saturday

Aug. 27 was the 60th anniversary of the infamous Ax Handle Saturday in Jacksonville, marking the day when civil rights activists were attacked and beaten for protesting segregation in the city’s Hemming Park. Both local and national figures weighed in on the significance of the event.

“Today we commemorate the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday & honor local foot soldiers who stood up for justice,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Al Lawson, who represents part of Jacksonville in Congress. “(Recently) I introduced H.Res 1088 to designate James Weldon Johnson Park in #Jacksonville as part of the Nat’l Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network.”

The park was renamed in honor of Johnson August 11. The day of remembrance gained its name from the baseball bats and ax handles used by the attackers.

The event gained the attention of both Biden and the Trump administration. Biden said the event serves “as both a testament to the progress that has been made and a reminder that we must always stand up for what’s right.”

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt issued a proclamation on behalf of the administration recognizing the historical significance of that day and designating Johnson Park “part of the African American civil rights network.” The proclamation was based upon Lawson’s resolution.

“Today, the @realDonaldTrump Administration rightly recognized the horrors of #AxHandleSaturday and officially designated newly-named James Weldon Johnson Park as part of the African American Civil Rights Network,” Jacksonville Republican John Rutherford tweeted.

Fallen soldier honored

Last week, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Republican Rep. Michael Waltz announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper informed them in a letter of his conclusion that U.S. Army Sergeant First Class (SFC) Alywn Cashe deserves to have his Silver Star medal upgraded to the Medal of Honor, the highest award for combat valor.

The response and expression of support came from a letter Murphy, Waltz and Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw sent to Esper in October 2019 that strongly encouraged him to carefully review SFC Cashe’s case for actions he took in Iraq in October 2005. Those actions cost SFC Cashe his life on the battlefield.

Esper will recommend to the President that SFC Cashe be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor if Congress makes a change to federal law which generally requires that it be awarded within five years of the actions that are the basis for the award.

“Alwyn was a hero in the purest and most profound sense. He gave his own life to save the lives of his fellow soldiers,” Murphy said in a news release. “I am overjoyed that the Secretary of Defense has determined that SFC Cashe’s actions merit the Medal of Honor, a conclusion I strongly share. I will work with my colleagues to swiftly grant the President the authority he needs to provide this valiant soldier with the recognition he earned.”

While deployed in Iraq in 2005, SFC Cashe saved the lives of multiple soldiers after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (Improvised explosive device) and caught fire. He returned to the burning vehicle multiple times to pull soldiers from the flames while he was on fire and exposed to enemy gunfire.

“Alwyn Cashe’s extraordinary courage on behalf of his fellow soldiers, in the face of danger and death, embodies everything the Medal of Honor represents,” Waltz added. “Cashe is a Florida and American hero. He without a doubt deserves our nation’s highest honor — and I’m very glad Secretary Esper and our Department of Defense agree and recognize his heroic actions.”

SFC Cashe was raised in Oviedo, which is located in Murphy’s district. In 2018, Trump signed into law legislation written by Murphy to dedicate a U.S. post office in Oviedo in SFC Cashe’s honor.

Waltz and Crenshaw offered a successful floor amendment to the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that would waive the statute of limitations for Cashe’s Silver Star to be upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

Turkey causing trouble

Tensions are rising in Eastern Mediterranean waters as NATO allies, but long-standing historic rivals Greece and Turkey creep toward military conflict that could engulf the region. Palm Harbor Republican Gus Bilirakis recently joined with two Democratic colleagues to lead a group of 16 bipartisan members of Congress in condemning Turkey’s recent actions that have increased these tensions.

In a letter to Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the members urged the Trump administration to condemn the actions and to work with regional partners to de-escalate the situation.

“We urge you to immediately condemn these actions, reaffirm the rights of these countries to develop their hydrocarbon resources and reassert American leadership in the Eastern Mediterranean by halting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s confrontational tactics,” the members wrote. “Greece, Cyprus, and other important U.S. trade partners in the region have a long-standing and enduring relationship in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The hostilities originated when Turkey announced it is extending the duration of a seismic exploration mission in disputed waters that was originally scheduled to end. Greece considers the gas exploration illegal prompting the Greeks to respond by issuing a counter-message announcing naval exercises in the same location which lies just 1 mile from the Turkish coast.

“The United States needs to condemn Turkey’s recent acts of provocation quickly and without ambiguity,” Bilirakis said in a joint news release. “Greece and Cyprus have the absolute right to develop the hydrocarbon resources within their Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ). We cannot let Turkey continue to destabilize the region and threaten the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that has taken hold.”

Bilirakis was joined in leading the letter by Democratic Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Carolyn Maloney of New York. Among the 13 additional co-signers is Boca Raton Democrat Ted Deutch.

More testing funds

Despite encouraging signs of a slowdown in new coronavirus positive tests, the need for those tests is as strong as before. St. Petersburg Democrat Charlie Crist is heralding more funding that will lead to thousands more within his district.

He announced two grants totaling more than $689,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designed to specifically continue COVID-19 testing at locations within the district. The money comes after the awarding of another $1.1 million grant earlier this summer to Pinellas County and the Community Health Centers of Pinellas, which serves minority communities that have been hard hit by the virus.

“While COVID-19 positivity rates are declining in Pinellas, the virus is very much still with us — with the worst impacts disproportionately impacting low-income communities and people of color,” Crist said in a news release. “Community Health Centers are responding to this disparity by providing COVID-19 tests free of charge to all who need them.”

The county reported only 42 new positive test results August 30 compared to 198 August 14. The positive test rate was 3.17%, less than half the rate from late July.

John Lewis documentary

Oct. marked the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington highlighted by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an event that also prominently featured a young John Lewis, who went on to serve in Congress for more than three decades. On that anniversary, Tampa Democrat Kathy Castor led a virtual viewing of a documentary looking back on the life of Lewis, who had been the last of the surviving speakers from that day until his death July 17.

The documentary is titled Good Trouble, playing on a phrase coined by Lewis to describe the peaceful civil disobedience designed to bring about equality. It chronicles Lewis, who as a teenager marched and demonstrated alongside King and was one of his lieutenants in some of the most historical and bloodiest demonstrations for equality.

“It just all came together to celebrate John Lewis’ life here on the anniversary of the march on Washington,” Castor said. “And I was reflecting on John Lewis’ speech and the march of Washington. He says we need to march with a spirit of love and the spirit of dignity, and I think that’s an important message.”

Good Trouble is available online through most streaming platforms. Castor encourages more to see Lewis’ story — and learn from it.

“He risked his life for justice,” Castor said, “He wanted folks to take action in their lives. Remember what he said, ‘When you see something wrong, speak up. Speak out!’”

Stopping child sex dolls

Sarasota Republican Vern Buchanan, who has led Florida Delegation hearings on fighting human trafficking, announced this week he will file legislation to ban the sale of child-like sex dolls in America. He’s reintroducing the Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots Act (CREEPER Act), which passed in the House in 2018 but went nowhere in the Senate.

The Congressman said he felt compelled to bring the issue up again after news reports that a sex doll modeled off of a Miami child could be purchased online. “This is sickening and cannot be allowed to continue,” he said. “We need to enact a national ban on these obscene products that are known to encourage pedophilia and the exploitation of children.”

Of course, it’s likely other news rekindled his interest in a ban. Florida in 2019 issued a similar restriction on the sale of the dolls, but one lawmaker was on record voting against the bill, state Rep. Margaret Good. The Sarasota Democrat has now challenged Buchanan for his seat in the U.S. House.

While Good now says she supports the ban and that her vote was changed to oppose the state legislation through a clerical error, the campaign ads that Buchanan wants a stop to child sex dolls while Good voted to keep them on the market practically script themselves.

Optimism on trade deal?

Sarasota Republicans Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube represent roughly the same region of Florida but often discuss the trade deal with Mexico with starkly different terms. But both greeted the news that U.S. Representative Robert Lighthizer had an action plan regarding seasonal crops with enthusiasm.

Steube just a few weeks ago pressed Lighthizer in a hearing about how the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, would impact Florida farmers. But he welcomes news the U.S. plans now to address agricultural concerns with a number of provisions including safeguarding economic damage from the import of blueberries.

“Florida agriculture is the backbone of our State’s economy, yet our farmers, ranchers and producers have suffered from Mexico’s trade-distorting practices for far too long,” Steube said. “Though we still have more progress to make, this is an important first step toward empowering our farmers and prioritizing the dire needs of our agriculture communities.”

Buchanan has been more gung ho after the USMCA, particularly regarding the possibility of more trade through ports. But he’s also pushed for agriculture provisions and welcomed news of the new plans on seasonal imported produce.

“We need to level the playing field against unfair Mexican trade policies that hurt our farmers,” he said.

Mast’s eventful week

Those attending Trump’s GOP acceptance speech at the White House last week were forced to walk through a gauntlet of loud protests as they headed back to their hotels or awaiting vehicles. Among those was Rep. Brian Mast, who interacted with some of them.

Mast was peppered with questions about whether he thought about police killing Black people in America. His replies that all killings being wrong and “due process is being robbed” enraged and frustrated several protesters, but there seemed to be no indication they intended to harm Mast.

“Never Run. Never be intimidated. Never stop fighting for a country you love more than your own life,” Mast tweeted.

The week began with the Palm City Republican facing calls to resign over inappropriate Facebook posts from nearly a decade ago. He posted comments 2009 and 2011 to a friend about rape and having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Mast apologized for the remarks but insisted he would not resign.

“A decade ago when I was in the Army and following my injury, I made disgusting and inappropriate jokes that I am embarrassed to have associated with my name today,” Mast said. “I am sorry about that part of who I was, and I strive every day to be a better example for my kids.”

His opponent, former Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) attorney Pam Keith, was not satisfied with the apology.

“You can’t represent the women and children in your district while also using them as a punchline in dangerous ‘jokes,’” tweeted Keith. “We can’t let this misogyny stand.”

Listen to locals

The reopening of Florida schools is yet another in a long list of concerns as Floridians and the world cope with COVID-19. The state order to reopen is currently in the courts, but a group of South Florida Democrats are demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis rescind the threat that state funding will be withheld for those schools and districts where in-person learning fails to begin.

In a letter from Reps. Lois Frankel, Alcee Hastings and Ted Deutch to DeSantis, the lawmakers expressed their “vigorous opposition” to a policy that oversteps local authorities in Palm Beach County, who put forth a plan that included “brick and mortar” and virtual learning. The letter was also signed by state lawmakers representing the area.

“Sadly, we have seen elsewhere the dire consequences of schools reopening too quickly and being unprepared to react when students and teachers get infected — causing schools to return to distance learning options and forced large scale quarantines,” they wrote. “We do not want that to happen here.”

They pointed to a recent court decision in Leon County that held the state’s order was unconstitutional. That order was used as a call for the Governor and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to change course.

“On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled that your administration’s order on reopening schools is unconstitutional because it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school board decision making with respect to reopening brick and mortar schools, and conditions funding on an approved reopening plan with a start day in August,” the letter reads.

“We urge you to consider Judge Dodson’s guidance and protect, rather than undermine, our constituents’ constitutional guarantees to due process and safe schools.”

The state appealed that order to Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal. On the day after the letter was written, the court reinstated the rule as it prepares to hear the case in the near future. Subsequently, the state is now asking the appeal go directly to the Florida Supreme Court.

Adviser pushes reopening

The President’s relatively-new coronavirus medical adviser made a stop in Florida this week to support actions taken by Gov. DeSantis. Included among the messages delivered by Dr. Scott Atlas was that schools should be open and fall sports should be played.

“There is no need to fear at this point,” Atlas told reporters. “We are the only country of our peer nations in the western world who are this hysterical about opening schools.”

He added that the goal of testing is to protect the elderly and the vulnerable and “not to close things.” Atlas is a doctor of radiology and not epidemiology, something highlighted by Deutch.

“The guy @govrondesantis turns to help our kids and teachers return to school safely ‘has no expertise in public health or infectious diseases,’” the Boca Raton Democrat said via Twitter. “Unfortunately, that sounds about right for this governor and this president.”

DeSantis breaks with Atlas when it comes to widespread testing. The Governor supports testing individuals with or without symptoms, while Atlas maintains low-risk individuals should not buy into fear.

“Early on, the WH coronavirus task force recommended surveillance testing to identify asymptomatic cases,” Deutch added. “They’ve given no good reason to change that. Dr. Atlas isn’t an expert in infectious diseases. He’s an expert in saying what Trump wants to hear.”

With schools mostly open around the state, about 1.6 million students have signed up for classroom instruction, while 1.4 million are enrolled online, according to the Florida Department of Education.

