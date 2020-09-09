New polling gives Joe Biden the edge in Florida

Polling released Wednesday by CNBC and Change Research says Joe Biden would be the choice of Florida voters, consistent with most of the polls they’ve run this summer.

Biden’s 49% to 46% Florida lead over the President, a three point spread in the latest iteration of the “States of Play” survey series, is the same number as two weeks prior.

That late August spread represents a three point drop from the 50% to 44% lead the former two-term Vice President had in the CNBC survey released on Aug. 12, and a return to the margin in July polling.

The new CNBC/Change Research poll of 1,177 likely Florida voters was conducted from September 4-6. It was the first post Republican National Convention poll from this organization; the previous poll in late August was post-Democratic National Convention but pre-RNC.

The poll paints a narrative familiar to its previous releases, with Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in all of the battleground states, and with a six point lead nationally.

The survey shows Biden up by six in two Rust Belt battlegrounds, Michigan and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania and Arizona, meanwhile, show four point leads for the former two-term Vice President. In North Carolina, meanwhile, Biden leads just by two points.

The CNBC/Change Research survey is consistent with other recent polling of Florida, mostly but not always showing a slight Biden advantage.

A St. Pete Polls Florida survey released Wednesday shows Biden with 50% of the vote. That survey, taken from Sept. 7 – 9, was conducted after the CNBC poll.

An NBC News/Marist University poll, likewise released this week, showed the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Biden as a dead heat in the Sunshine State, with each taking 48% of the vote.

The Real Clear Politics average of Florida polls shows increasingly narrow margins in the wake of last month’s Democratic and Republican National Conventions, with Biden ahead by just 1.2% overall.