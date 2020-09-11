‘No one ever told me:’ Ron DeSantis supports Donald Trump despite ‘Rage’ revelations

Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing by President Donald Trump after comments the President made to reporter and author Bob Woodward regarding COVID-19’s severity that came to light this week.
Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger, according to recordings of an interview between the two. In a recording from a Feb. 7 interview, the President told the reporter, who rose to prominence for his Watergate scandal coverage, that the virus was more deadly than “strenuous flu.”
The Washington Post, where Woodward serves as associate editor, reported excerpts of the book, “Rage” on Wednesday, as did CNN. The book also covers race relations, diplomacy with North Korea and a range of other issues that have arisen during the past two years.
“I wanted to always play it down,” the President said in one excerpt.
But DeSantis says Trump never said anything to him of the sort.
“No one ever told me, hey, we’re going to say this, but really this is the case,” DeSantis said. “We always thought that it was something that was very significant for people who were elderly and people who had significant underlying conditions.”
With Trump facing scrutiny over his early pandemic response, DeSantis — one of his most vocal supporters — was tasked to step up to the plate in support of the President during a Friday press conference in Miami. The Governor noted that criticisms over downplaying the danger come in hindsight, but that Trump acted early to restrict travel from China.
“When he took action, I remember people were criticizing. They were saying don’t do it,” DeSantis said. “They were saying it was racist to shut down travel from China, which was absurd. Of course you do it.”
The Governor took aim at the media for telling people to worry about the common cold or flu over the novel coronavirus early on. The World Health Organization, which the Trump administration cut ties with in May over its pandemic response, also took some of the Governor’s blame.
“Remember, the World Health Organization in January said it wasn’t contagious, wasn’t transmissible person-to-person,” DeSantis added. “They tweeted that out the third week of January.”
But the Governor also pointed to the U.S. government, noting that high level officials said there was nothing to worry about. To DeSantis, that suggested there was “legitimate uncertainty.”
“We had very limited tests because the CDC didn’t handle that the way we wanted, but they’re coming back from China, testing, trying to find, and I think we thought that it was not that widespread,” he said.
