FMEA celebrates National Public Power Week with energy saving tips

It’s National Public Power Week and the Florida Municipal Electric Association is using the annual event to broadcast ways Floridians can shave a few bucks off their power bill.

FMEA geared its tips toward the work-from-home crowd, who have undoubtedly seen a spike in their monthly bill as they spend more hours at home.

“The pandemic has created some incredibly challenging times with many people staying home as part of efforts to socially distance. More people home and more people home for greater lengths of time can lead to an increase in energy consumption and costs. These energy efficiency tips will help consumers save energy and money while caring for the environment and keeping everyone safe,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said.

The association, which represents 33 of Florida’s public utilities, recommends vigilance in turning off lights and appliances that aren’t in use, as unplugging fully charged devices from the wall — that tip can also keep device batteries healthy.

Changing air filters and weatherizing doors and windows can make a big difference as well — even a small gap in a door jamb can burn a hole in your pocket.

As well, now is as good a time as any to invest in power-saving tech. Swapping incandescent bulbs for LEDs can reduce lighting costs by 90%, and a programmable thermostat can cut down on cooling costs by 10%.

Finally, considering washing clothes with cold water. Heating the water in a washer uses 90 percent of the energy used to wash clothes.

The association is also using the week to stress the value public utilities bring to their customers, which include about one in seven Americans.

“Public power utilities offer many benefits to the communities and customers they serve because they are locally owned, locally controlled and locally operated,” an FMEA news release reads. “Residents in public power communities can depend on affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible power. They also have control of their energy future because they have a say in the decisions made about their local electric utility.”