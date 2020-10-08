Pinellas County Schools report record COVID-19 numbers

In its worst report since reopening schools Aug. 24, the Pinellas County School District added 11 new cases of COVID-19 on campuses Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

In all, 37 classrooms and one sports team were affected at six county public schools.

St. Petersburg High School confirmed three student cases Wednesday, resulting in 11 partial classroom quarantines and the school’s varsity volleyball team quarantining.

St. Pete High has now had eight student cases and issued quarantines in 29 classrooms, the volleyball team and a bus.

Northeast High School also reported one student case, resulting in one full classroom quarantine and six partial classroom quarantines. Two students have now tested positive at the school, including on the first day, and at least eight classrooms have been affected.

Neighboring Meadowlawn Middle School reported one student case, resulting in seven partial classroom quarantines. One student previously tested positive, but this was the first time quarantines were issued at the school.

Osceola Fundamental High School reported two student cases and six partial classroom quarantines. The school has had six students test positive overall and issued quarantines in 17 classrooms.

One student tested positive at Tarpon Springs High School, resulting in five partial classroom quarantines. Two students have now tested positive there and ten classrooms have been affected.

At Curtis Fundamental Elementary School, three classrooms issued partial quarantines after one student tested positive, the first quarantines the school has issued despite two previous student diagnoses.

Forest Lakes Elementary School and Pinellas Park High School each reported one student diagnosis, but did not issue quarantines. It’s the first case reported at Forest Lakes and the first student case at Pinellas Park High. Pinellas Park had previously reported three staff cases and have so far issued quarantines among only a small group of students.

Two employees also tested positive at the Walter Pownall Service Center, bringing the facility’s non-student caseload to 11 since Aug. 24.

So far in Pinellas County traditional public schools, 105 students and 45 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 292 classrooms have now been impacted.