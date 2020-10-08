Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Schools report record COVID-19 numbers

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pat Kemp faces ethics, Florida Bar complaints over unlicensed practice of law

Headlines

Pinellas County Schools report record COVID-19 numbers

In all, 37 classrooms were affected at six county public schools as well as one sports team.

on

In its worst report since reopening schools Aug. 24, the Pinellas County School District added 11 new cases of COVID-19 on campuses Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

In all, 37 classrooms and one sports team were affected at six county public schools.

St. Petersburg High School confirmed three student cases Wednesday, resulting in 11 partial classroom quarantines and the school’s varsity volleyball team quarantining.

St. Pete High has now had eight student cases and issued quarantines in 29 classrooms, the volleyball team and a bus.

Northeast High School also reported one student case, resulting in one full classroom quarantine and six partial classroom quarantines. Two students have now tested positive at the school, including on the first day, and at least eight classrooms have been affected.

Neighboring Meadowlawn Middle School reported one student case, resulting in seven partial classroom quarantines. One student previously tested positive, but this was the first time quarantines were issued at the school.

Osceola Fundamental High School reported two student cases and six partial classroom quarantines. The school has had six students test positive overall and issued quarantines in 17 classrooms.

One student tested positive at Tarpon Springs High School, resulting in five partial classroom quarantines. Two students have now tested positive there and ten classrooms have been affected.

At Curtis Fundamental Elementary School, three classrooms issued partial quarantines after one student tested positive, the first quarantines the school has issued despite two previous student diagnoses.

Forest Lakes Elementary School and Pinellas Park High School each reported one student diagnosis, but did not issue quarantines. It’s the first case reported at Forest Lakes and the first student case at Pinellas Park High. Pinellas Park had previously reported three staff cases and have so far issued quarantines among only a small group of students.

Two employees also tested positive at the Walter Pownall Service Center, bringing the facility’s non-student caseload to 11 since Aug. 24.

So far in Pinellas County traditional public schools, 105 students and 45 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 292 classrooms have now been impacted.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown