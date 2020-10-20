Donald Trump says he’s ‘way up’ over Joe Biden in Florida

With two weeks to go until the Election, President Donald Trump is confident in his performance in the Sunshine State.

The President, appearing in the 8 a.m. hour of “Fox and Friends,” contended that his campaign is “up in Florida, way up,” when asked questions about stretch run performances in battleground states.

If the President’s comments reflect internal polling, then those surveys deviate from public polls, which have shown a consistent, if generally narrow, Joe Biden lead.

A poll released Tuesday from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory showed a one point Biden lead, using a demographic model reflecting the 2016 electorate that bucked most polls and went with Trump over Hillary Clinton. The survey focused on likely voters who might be “hard to reach” when it comes down to declaring their intentions to vote for Trump to pollsters.

Trump attributes his performance in Florida and elsewhere to rallies.

“The rallies are like [no other] rallies in history that’s ever been,” the President said. “Many people have said this. Many of the enemy have said this. We are having rallies the likes of which nobody has ever seen.”

Florida is included, the President said.

“We had a rally, nobody’s ever seen anything like it.”

In fact, the President has had two Florida rallies since his return to the campaign trail, in Sanford and Ocala last week.

The President said rallies with “this kind of love, this kind of numbers” are unprecedented, “we’re 40,000, 30,000, and sometimes we’ve given them one day notice.”

Biden rallies, meanwhile, draw as few as four people, Trump said.

Though the Biden/Kamala Harris ticket has spurned traditional rallies in light of pandemic concerns, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee did make a Florida swing Monday for a pair of drive-thru rallies in Orlando and Jacksonville.

Attendees stuck close to their cars, honking horns to indicate approval, with vehicles capped at 150 cars per event.