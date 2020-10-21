Spectrum News Poll suggests the majority of Floridians want a statewide mask mandate

A Spectrum News poll released Wednesday suggests Floridians remain split on nearly all but one issue: a statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed back against a statewide mask mandate since the onset of the pandemic and deferred much of the COVID-19 response to local governments, arguing that city and county officials are best positioned to manage their jurisdiction’s unique needs.

The Spectrum poll, however, reported that 67% of Floridians believe there should be a state law mandating wearing masks at all times in public.

The poll also showed that 56% of Floridians view COVID-19 as the main problem facing the state.

Florida remains without a statewide mask order as it nears the eight-month mark of the COVID-19 pandemic. And rather than tighten restrictions, the Governor has opted to loosen restrictions and reopen the state.

Notably, DeSantis in September barred local governments from issuing fines and fees to an individual for COVID-19 related violations.

He also forgave any past unpaid fines and fees, which he described as “an act of executive grace.”

In all, 44% of Floridians said they feel safe with the current level of re-opening. What’s more, 52% disapprove of sending children back to school and of the Governor’s overall handling of the pandemic.

The Spectrum Poll results, meanwhile, arrive less than two weeks before Election Day.

Despite reassurances from the Governor, 53% of Floridians said they are concerned about the possibility of mail-in voting fraud.

Republicans are far more concerned about mail-in voting fraud than Democrats, the poll suggests. Of those polled, 72% of Republicans expressed concern while only 42% of Democrats did the same.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 2.3 million mail ballots have been returned to the state as of Wednesday.

Election Day is Nov. 3.