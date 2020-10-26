Donald Trump Jr. heads to Florida Wednesday with three stops

Florida Trump supporters will have another opportunity to show support Wednesday, with Donald Trump Jr. headed to the Sunshine State.

Wednesday’s the big day for those partial to the President’s namesake son, with a three-stop itinerary advised to the media late Monday.

The action starts in Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon, where Trump will speak at the Diamond D Ranch at 1:30 p.m.

Trump Jr. moves on toward Central Florida from there. He is slated to speak at 4 p.m. at Volusia Top Gun in Daytona Beach.

From there, he closes out the itinerary with a 6:30 p.m. speaking engagement in Vero Beach at the Indian River Fairgrounds.

Doors open 90 minutes ahead of Trump taking the mic in all three cases.

Trump Jr.’s visit to Florida comes even as he is stoking speculation that he may be in the Republican Presidential mix in 2024.

“Hahahahaha. Oh boy. This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction. This will make the lib heads explode. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!,” he said, posing in front of a Trump Jr. 2024 sign.

Attendees, if Monday’s event in Ohio is any guide, should expect a half hour of remarks. And Trump likely will pump the ground game.

“We need you out there using your voice,” Trump Jr. said in Youngstown. “We need you calling your friends. We need you dialing until your fingers bleed. Get your friends out. Make sure they know what’s at stake.”

The President himself just wrapped up roughly 24 hours in his home state Saturday morning, when he voted in West Palm Beach.

“I hear we’re doing very well in Florida and everywhere else,” Trump Sr. said to reporters at the polling place.

He said the campaign was “doing tremendous” in Pensacola Friday night.

“The votes are coming in and we’re way ahead of where we’re supposed to be,” Trump added.