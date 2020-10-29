Kamala Harris to tour South Florida for final weekend push

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be visiting South Florida Saturday to help drive Democratic turnout in the campaign’s final days.

According to a release from the Joe Biden presidential campaign, Harris will make multiple stops across South Florida’s tri-county area.

“On Saturday, October 31, Kamala Harris will travel to Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties in Florida to encourage Floridians to vote on the final weekend of early voting,” the release reads.

No additional details were available as of early Thursday.

Harris’ trip builds on efforts from both presidential campaigns to woo voters in one of the most important states this election cycle. Biden himself will be in Broward County Thursday for a drive-in rally. He’ll follow that up with a trip to Tampa for a similar rally.

Biden’s visits come after two separate trips from former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as Vice President. Obama spoke at a socially-distanced drive-in rally in Miami last Saturday before traveling to Orlando this past Tuesday for another event.

The Donald Trump team is also making their presence known in the Sunshine State. As Biden stops in Florida Thursday, Trump too will be in the state.

The President will hold a rally at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Thursday afternoon. That event precedes Biden’s stop in the area.

Ivanka Trump has also been touring the state on behalf of her dad. She visited Sarasota and Fort Myers recently to drum up Republican support.

Biden can likely afford to lose Florida and still maintain paths to the presidency via other victories. Trump, however, most likely needs to win Florida to have a hope at a second term.

Polling has been tight in the state. RealClearPolitics gives Biden a less than 1 point lead as of this posting. FiveThirtyEight has slightly better odds for Biden, placing his lead at around 2 points.