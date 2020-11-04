Vance Aloupis secures second term in HD 115

Rep. Vance Aloupis staved off Democrat Franccesca Cesti-Browne, keeping Miami-Dade’s House District 115 in Republican control.

With 58of 59 of precincts reporting, Aloupis is leading with 57% of the vote to Cesti-Browne’s 43%, a margin of about 12,000 votes.

HD 115 produced one of the closer results in the House two years ago, with Aloupis taking over the seat from term-limited Republican Michael Bileca with a 1-point victory over Democrat Jeffrey Solomon, which equated to about 600 votes.

In 2020, the competition was just as fierce, with Cesti-Browne raising $256,000 as of Oct. 29. That’s still well short of the $470,000 raised by Aloupis, though it is more than double the $110,000 Solomon recorded in 2018.

She also benefitted from a volley of outside spending by Forward Majority Action. The political committee targeted a number of incumbent Republicans with misleading ads claiming their votes on a 2019 health care bill would strip coverage from Floridians with pre-existing conditions.

The attacks were patently false — the bill in question actually provides Floridians with pre-existing conditions a state-level guarantee in the event the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to make the difference and it may have even backfired on the challenger.

The win can be credited, at least partially, to HD 115 shifting slightly toward Republicans in the interregnum. In 2018, Republicans had a 2,500-voter advantage in the district but as of the most recent book closing the advantage had grown to 4,000.

The pendulum swing came after Democrats had made significant inroads in the district — Bileca secured his fourth term with an 8-point victory in 2016. That was less than half the margin he enjoyed in the 2014 cycle, but it proved the GOP advantage could be durable during divisive presidential elections, as Hillary Clinton carried it by 10 points that cycle.

Aloupis himself also deserves credit. Though he has been aligned with the Republican majority on most issues during his first term, he has worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advance children’s issues.

Outside of the Legislature, he leads the nonprofit Children’s Movement of Florida, a group founded by former Miami Herald publisher David Lawrence Jr., that champions children’s issues such as improving voluntary pre-K and securing health insurance for all children.

HD 115 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Pinecrest, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.