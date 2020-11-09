Florida gas prices fall to $2.01 on average in past week

Connect with us

With coronavirus cases on the upswing, look for gas prices to plunge even more.

The fall in Florida’s gas prices in the past week marks declines in the cost of the fuel for 36 days straight, according AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State dropped to $2.01 last week. That’s a decrease of about 4 cents from the previous week. Many gas stations are already charging less than $2 per gallon across Florida.

The resurgence of the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation is largely responsible for the price plunge. Daily records are being set on the national level for the number of new daily cases.  Motorists can expect prices to drop even lower, according to AAA officials.

“Demand concerns related to surging cases of COVID-19 continue to weigh on the global fuel market, leading to lower prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. “Although U.S. gasoline demand is not nearly as low as it was in April, it remains 9% lower than what’s common this time of year.

“Florida drivers should see another round of discounts this week. The state average should slip below $2 a gallon and sink to $1.95 by the weekend,” Jenkins said.

The current average price for a gallon of gas is 17 cents less than a month ago and 41 cents lower than a year ago.

There are spots in the state where the fuel remains notably higher. West Palm Beach is still seeing average prices at $2.15 per gallon, which is the most expensive in the state. Panama City is at $2.09 for the average gallon of gas followed by Pensacola at $2.07.

Meanwhile, many Florida markets have already fallen below the average cost of $2 per gallon. Punta Gorda is seeing the cheapest rates at $1.88 per gallon on average followed by Orlando at $1.93 and Tampa at $1.94.

Florida still remains well below the national average price for a gallon of gas which now stands at $2.11.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

