Last Call for 11.16.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Newly-elected Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer has selected Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. as Pro Tempore for the 2020-2022 term.

The Leader Pro Tempore steps in to lead the caucus whenever the Leader is absent.

Less than an hour before the Democratic caucus met to formally elect both Farmer and Powell to their positions at the head of the minority, Farmer announced his selection Friday afternoon.

“I am honored that Minority Leader-Designate Farmer and my colleagues entrust me in this role as pro tempore,” said Powell, of West Palm Beach. “I firmly believe a life of service is a life that counts, and I am ready to serve on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus, residents of District 30 and residents of the state of Florida.”

Senate President-designate Wilton Simpson has already selected Sen. Aaron Bean, a Republican from Fernandina Beach, to be the next President Pro Tempore.

Former Sen. Bill Montford, of Tallahassee, was the previous Minority Leader Pro Tempore.

From 2018-2020, Powell served as the Vice-Chair of the Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee. For the 2016-2018 term, he was Vice-Chair of the Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 877,340 FL residents (+18,755 since Friday)

— 12,524 Non-FL residents (+557 since Friday)

Origin:

— 8,128 Travel related

— 334,966 Contact with a confirmed case

— 9,246 Both

— 525,000 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 52,019 in FL

Deaths:

— 17,775 in FL

“We have proven conservative government can thrive in a demographically and geographically diverse state.” — House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls during a speech Monday to the Republican Conference.

