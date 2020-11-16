Florida’s average gas prices fall below $2 per gallon

Florida’s average price for a gallon of gasoline below $2 over the last week, according to data released Monday by the AAA Florida Auto Club.

Prices at the pump had been tumbling each week of October into November. But the average cost of a gallon of the fuel dipped to $1.99 in the past week. It was a decrease of only about 1 cent a gallon but enough to drive the price under the $2 mark on the average in the Sunshine State.

The persistent drop in gas prices is corresponding with the so-called second wave of the coronavirus outbreak gripping the state and the nation.

AAA officials say gas prices will likely remain relatively cheap for the remainder of 2020.

“The gas price plunge stalled out last week, after news of a possible COVID-19 vaccine sent crude oil prices higher,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. “The announcement restored some optimism within the fuel market, that fuel demand could eventually rebound. With the vaccine’s widespread release likely months away, it’s likely that gas prices will remain low through the rest of the year.”

Florida gas prices have been on a steady decline for 43 days straight, for a drop of 20 cents per gallon on the average in that time span. The current average price for a gallon of gas is 15 cents less than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago.

West Palm Beach is the most expensive Florida metro market for gasoline where the average gallon is running $2.15. Pensacola is second at $2.10 followed by Panama City at $2.09 per gallon.

Punta Gorda is serving up the cheapest gas in the state at $1.88 per the average gallon followed by Orlando at $1.91 and Tampa at $1.92.

Florida’s gas prices are well below the national average, which is $2.12 per gallon.